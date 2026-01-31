Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite India Launch Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch the Vivo V70 in India. The Vivo V70 series is going to have two devices, the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. What's cool is that these phones will feature a powerful chipset for the users. The device is expected to launch in February in India. The Vivo V70 series is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Geekbench listings have already been revealed and the Vivo V70 appears to be powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 while the V70 Elite appears to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.




The series will feature a device which will come with 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED display with 1.07 billion True-to-Life Colour. The device will support 120Hz Ultra-Fluid Motion, which is a fancy way of saying 120Hz refresh rate, and 5000nits of peak brightness. The device series is expected to come running on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. The series will also ship with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Vivo recently launched the Vivo X200T 5G in India. It is a premium phone, and we expect the Vivo V70 series will sit right below it.

The camera details of the Vivo V70 series is also confirmed. The Vivo V70 series will feature a triple-camera setup, all of which will have a 50MP cameras, and one of them will be a 50MP Telephoto camera. All the cameras are co-engineered with ZEISS.

For battery, you will see a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. The devices in the series are expected to feature a aluminium frame body and come with IP68/69 rating for durability. This puts these devices very close to being super premium devices. It is only the chipsets which are not out and out flagships.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

