OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and runs on OxygenOS 15 out of the box. It features the 5th Gen-Hasselblad camera system with a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 2K ProXDR display.

  • OnePlus 13 price has dropped in India.
  • The discounted price is now visible on Amazon India.
  • The discount is of Rs 8,000.

OnePlus 13 price has dropped in India. The discounted price is now visible on Amazon India. The discount is of Rs 8,000. The company has launched OnePlus 15 also now, so that is also reflecting in the price. The OnePlus 13 is now available at just Rs 61,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The phone was originally launched for Rs 69,999 for this particular memory variant. So this is a huge discount for the users.




The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and runs on OxygenOS 15 out of the box. It features the 5th Gen-Hasselblad camera system with a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 2K ProXDR display. The device comes with IP69 and IP68 rating and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging.

We have talked about why OnePlus 13 is one of the best value flagships in our previous articles. The device has already received the OxygenOS 16 update, based on Android 16. One of the best selling colour variants of the device is Midnight Ocean. However, on a personal basis, I would any day pick the Arctic Dawn variant over any other, as it looks super clean!

OnePlus 13 Price Drops in India

