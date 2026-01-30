Tecno Pova Curve 2 to Launch Soon in India

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 will likely come powered with the MediaTek Dimensity MT6858 chipset, clocked at 1000MHz, show a Google Play Console listing.

Highlights

  • Tecno Pova Curve 2 will launch soon in India.
  • The upcoming smartphone from the company will launch with support 5G.
  • The first generation Tecno Pova Curve 5G was launched in May 2025.

tecno pova curve 2 to launch soon

Tecno Pova Curve 2 will launch soon in India. The upcoming smartphone from the company will launch with support 5G. The first generation Tecno Pova Curve 5G was launched in May 2025. The company hasn't revealed almost anything about the device except for its renders (which have also just been teased, and not properly released). More details are expected to come in the following days.




The teaser image shows us that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will come with a curved edge. The phone will likely carry a circular camera cutout on the rear panel, but the teaser image doesn't really show it completely.

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 will likely come powered with the MediaTek Dimensity MT6858 chipset, clocked at 1000MHz, show a Google Play Console listing. The phone's CPU layout shows a 1 + 3 + 4 configuration. This could be likely the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC.

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 will likely come running on Android 16 and offer up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected to come with a 7750mAh lithium-ion-polymer battery.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

