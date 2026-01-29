Realme P4 Power 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme has launched the Realme P4 Power 5G in India. This is a smartphone that will get the tech enthusiasts talking for a long time. Why? Because the Realme Power P4 5G has the largest battery on a smartphone in India. It is a 10001mAh battery and this is no joke. None of the flagships, or even foldables carry such a huge battery. What's notable is that this is a battery the size of what we see in a tablet. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Realme P4 Power 5G in India.









Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

Realme P4 Power 5G is available in multiple memory variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 25,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 27,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 30,999

There's a Rs 2,000 bank discount on the phone. It will be available in three colours - TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications in India

Realme P4 Power 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC along with a HyperVision AI chip. It has what Realme calls TransView Design, which looks different and cool. The phone has a 144Hz HyperGlow 4G Curve+ display with support for 6500nits of peak brightness and a 50MP OIS camera system at the back.

The highlight of this phone is its 10001mAh battery, which can deliver 11.67 hours of gaming BGMI at high FPS in a single charge. What's also notable is that this is the world's first 10,000mAh+ battery which has passed Military-Grade shock test. What's even more interesting is that despite such a large battery, the phone weighs 219 grams only, lighter than many flagships out there. Further, it comes with support for 80W fast-charging and supports Bypass charging and boost charging along with 27W reverse charging.

The phone is slated to get three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches.