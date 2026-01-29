Realme P4 Power 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Realme Power P4 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC along with a HyperVision AI chip. It has what Realme calls TransView Design, which looks different and cool.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Realme has launched the Realme Power P4 5G in India.
  • This is a smartphone that will get the tech enthusiasts talking for a long time.
  • The Realme Power P4 5G has the largest battery on a smartphone in India.

Follow Us

realme power p4 5g launched in india

Realme has launched the Realme P4 Power 5G in India. This is a smartphone that will get the tech enthusiasts talking for a long time. Why? Because the Realme Power P4 5G has the largest battery on a smartphone in India. It is a 10001mAh battery and this is no joke. None of the flagships, or even foldables carry such a huge battery. What's notable is that this is a battery the size of what we see in a tablet. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Realme P4 Power 5G in India.




Read More - Vivo X200T 5G First Impressions: A Value and Camera Focused Premium Phone

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

Realme P4 Power 5G is available in multiple memory variants:

  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 25,999
  • 8GB+256GB = Rs 27,999
  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 30,999

There's a Rs 2,000 bank discount on the phone. It will be available in three colours - TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications in India

Realme P4 Power 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC along with a HyperVision AI chip. It has what Realme calls TransView Design, which looks different and cool. The phone has a 144Hz HyperGlow 4G Curve+ display with support for 6500nits of peak brightness and a 50MP OIS camera system at the back.

Read More - AirTag 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

The highlight of this phone is its 10001mAh battery, which can deliver 11.67 hours of gaming BGMI at high FPS in a single charge. What's also notable is that this is the world's first 10,000mAh+ battery which has passed Military-Grade shock test. What's even more interesting is that despite such a large battery, the phone weighs 219 grams only, lighter than many flagships out there. Further, it comes with support for 80W fast-charging and supports Bypass charging and boost charging along with 27W reverse charging.

The phone is slated to get three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

There is particular channel for particular device. On that, you will get updates for all roms. XDA as well some…

OnePlus 13 Price Drops in India

TheAndroidFreak :

5G ping for me is below 30 all the time. 20-30 on Jio. Whatever you are saying must be applicable…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

TheAndroidFreak :

How can it be software upgrade? Tejas multiband radios are not available at the moment for Karnataka circle. 3G to…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

Integration of mind :

On today first time I saw bsnl using B 41 LTE band in bangalore but range is poor and I…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

Ishann :

also do you know where can i get latest updates about roms. I heard it moved from xda to telegram…

OnePlus 13 Price Drops in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments