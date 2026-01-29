BSNL Launches Bharat Connect Plan with One Year Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 3

BSNL Bharat Connect plan costs Rs 2626. It is a limited time offer available from January 24, 2026 to February 24, 2026. The plan is now available for the users to recharge.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has launched a new Bharat Connect plan.
  • This Bharat Connect plan is a promotional offer meant for a limited time.
  • We will share all the details about the offer below.

Follow Us

bsnl launches bharat connect plan with one

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has launched a new Bharat Connect plan. This Bharat Connect plan is a promotional offer meant for a limited time. We will share all the details about the offer below. For now, let's talk about the 4G networks for a few seconds. The telco's 4G networks are getting a boost with the government planning to deploy 22,000 more sites in parntership with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium which includes Tejas Networks and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). This makes prepaid plans and promotional offers from BSNL a great deal for the consumers. Let's take a look at what is the Bharat Connect plan launched by BSNL.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Announces Ambitious Rs 45,000 Crore Capex Goal

What is BSNL Bharat Connect Plan: Price and Benefits

BSNL Bharat Connect plan costs Rs 2626. It is a limited time offer available from January 24, 2026 to February 24, 2026. The plan is now available for the users to recharge. The BSNL Bharat Connect plan will offer consumers 2.6GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

Read More - Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

This is unusual benefits, as no plan in the country apart from this offers 2.6GB of daily data, and that too for an entire year, at this price. This is a very cheap offer from BSNL and customers who are living under a decent 4G coverage from BSNL can certainly take advantage of it. To recharge with this plan, just go to BSNL Self Care app or the official website of the company. Alternatively, users can also visit the nearest BSNL office or go to the telco's recharge partners if available. With improved networks, this plan will become a good value deal for the consumers.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

There is particular channel for particular device. On that, you will get updates for all roms. XDA as well some…

OnePlus 13 Price Drops in India

TheAndroidFreak :

5G ping for me is below 30 all the time. 20-30 on Jio. Whatever you are saying must be applicable…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

TheAndroidFreak :

How can it be software upgrade? Tejas multiband radios are not available at the moment for Karnataka circle. 3G to…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

Integration of mind :

On today first time I saw bsnl using B 41 LTE band in bangalore but range is poor and I…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

Ishann :

also do you know where can i get latest updates about roms. I heard it moved from xda to telegram…

OnePlus 13 Price Drops in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments