BSNL Launches Bharat Connect Plan with One Year Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has launched a new Bharat Connect plan. This Bharat Connect plan is a promotional offer meant for a limited time. We will share all the details about the offer below. For now, let's talk about the 4G networks for a few seconds. The telco's 4G networks are getting a boost with the government planning to deploy 22,000 more sites in parntership with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium which includes Tejas Networks and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). This makes prepaid plans and promotional offers from BSNL a great deal for the consumers. Let's take a look at what is the Bharat Connect plan launched by BSNL.









What is BSNL Bharat Connect Plan: Price and Benefits

BSNL Bharat Connect plan costs Rs 2626. It is a limited time offer available from January 24, 2026 to February 24, 2026. The plan is now available for the users to recharge. The BSNL Bharat Connect plan will offer consumers 2.6GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

This is unusual benefits, as no plan in the country apart from this offers 2.6GB of daily data, and that too for an entire year, at this price. This is a very cheap offer from BSNL and customers who are living under a decent 4G coverage from BSNL can certainly take advantage of it. To recharge with this plan, just go to BSNL Self Care app or the official website of the company. Alternatively, users can also visit the nearest BSNL office or go to the telco's recharge partners if available. With improved networks, this plan will become a good value deal for the consumers.