OnePlus 16 to Come with 240Hz Refresh Rate Display

OnePlus, like always, is looking to take things to the next level with its upcoming device. We are talking about the OnePlus 16. It is a phone that we expect will make the display tech lovers go wild. There are rumours that the Chinese smartphone maker is looking to integrate support for 240Hz refresh rate support on the OnePlus 16. The OnePlus 15 supports refresh rate up to 165Hz, but that is not in all the scenarios. It is only in select games and that is what we expect here as well.









The phone is going to continue to come with a flat display. Today, all the flagship phone makers are after flat displays. According to rumours online, the OnePlus 16 could feature a flat LPTO OLED BOE X5 panel with support for 1.5K resolution. This is similar to the OnePlus 15. We expect the company to continue with the current design language of the devices.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip. It could also integrate a large 9000mAh battery pack which could support 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. For the first time, OnePlus could bring a 200MP camera sensor on one of its phones with the OnePlus 16.