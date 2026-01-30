Vodafone Idea Plan Under Rs 1000 to Watch Beast Games Season 2

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers a Rs 996 plan to the customers. What's special about this plan is that it can help you watch Beast Games Season 2. This is an OTT (over-the-top) show available on Amazon Prime Lite. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription is offered to the consumers for free with the Rs 996 prepaid plan. We will get more into the details about this plan, but for now, let's talk about what Beast Games is.









It is the number one games show on any OTT platform globally. Beast Games Season 2 builds upon the success of the Season 1 of the show which is hosted by Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr Beast. The second season of the show has introduced new challenges and comes with a fresh concept, and isn't like the first season at all - it is only better.

Now, let's take a look at the Rs 996 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 996 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 996 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. Users get unlimited 5G bundled with this plan as well if they are in the 5G coverage of the telco. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription bundled with the plan is for 90 days. Users can enjoy Prime Video content in TV in HD (720p) or on their phone with this subscription, and also get free-one day deliveries from the company.

Along with this, users get half day free unlimited data with the plan from 12 AM midnight to 12 PM. There's also Weekend Data Rollover and up to 2GB of backup data bundled for users every month with this plan.