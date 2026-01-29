Feel the Pride After Recharging With BSNL’s New Bharat Connect 26 Plan, Priced at Rs 2626



State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of its new long-term prepaid offering, the Bharat Connect 26 Plan, aimed at customers seeking year-long connectivity bundled with high data benefits. Priced at Rs 2,626, the plan aligns with BSNL’s “Proud to Connect with India” positioning.

Plan Details: Data, Voice and SMS Benefits

Under the newly introduced plan, subscribers will receive 2.6 GB of high-speed data per day, after which unlimited data will be available at 40 Kbps, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, for a validity of 365 days. The annual validity makes this plan suitable for users who want uninterrupted service without the need for frequent recharges.









Strengthening BSNL’s Value-Driven Prepaid Portfolio

It seems BSNL's Bharat Connect 26 Plan is designed to cater to customers who value affordability combined with long-term convenience, particularly those in rural and semi-urban regions, students, and users preferring a single yearly recharge.

The plan is being promoted as part of BSNL’s broader efforts to strengthen customer engagement and reinforce its identity as a trusted, homegrown telecom service provider. The offering also reflects the company’s focus on providing value-driven plans amid increasing competition in the telecom market.

Limited-Period Availability for Subscribers

The Bharat Connect 26 Plan is available for recharge from January 24, 2026, to February 24, 2026, across BSNL’s digital and retail channels, including the BSNL Selfcare App and authorised recharge platforms.