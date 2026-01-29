Airtel Partners Adobe to Offer Free Adobe Express Premium Worth Rs 4000 to 360 Million Customers



Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Adobe to provide Adobe Express Premium free for one year to its entire customer base of over 360 million users across India. The collaboration aims to democratise access to professional-grade creative tools and strengthen India’s rapidly growing creator economy.

Free One-Year Access via Airtel Thanks App

Under the partnership, all Airtel customers—including mobile, broadband (Wi-Fi) and DTH users—will gain complimentary access to Adobe Express Premium, a subscription valued at approximately Rs 4,000 annually. The offer can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App without any credit card requirement, enabling users to easily create high-quality designs, social media assets, marketing materials and short-form videos.









Empowering Creators, Students and Small Businesses

"This landmark and first-of-its-kind partnership will provide access to Adobe Express Premium to all Airtel customers for creating high-quality social assets, marketing materials, short videos and anything they wish to design quickly and effortlessly. With the Adobe Express Premium worth ~ Rs 4,000 now available for free for a year, all Airtel customers can express their creative abilities and produce professional-quality content—regardless of their design experience," said Airtel.

"The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to all Airtel customers, including mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers. Customers can avail themselves of this subscription by logging on to the Airtel Thanks App, with no credit card requirement," the official release said.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Sharma, CEO — Connected Homes and Director — Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said, "This partnership is about more than technology. It is about empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge AI tools to create and innovate. From a student crafting their first resume to a small business owner designing a poster or a creator editing videos for followers, we want to empower every Airtel customer with the tools for self-expression. With Adobe Express, world-class creative tools are no longer a luxury—they’re a reality for every Indian."

“We are committed to empowering everyone to create and stand out with Adobe Express, the quick and easy create-anything app,” said David Wadhwani, President, Digital Media at Adobe. “We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Adobe Express Premium to millions of people across India for free, accelerating the growth of India’s vibrant creator economy and enabling people to easily produce standout content – whether boosting their careers, growing their businesses or promoting their passions.”

Localised, AI-Driven Creative Capabilities

According to the official release dated January 29, 2026,, Adobe Express Premium offers access to thousands of professional design templates, including those customised for Indian festivals, weddings and local businesses. The subscription also includes AI-powered features such as instant background removal, custom image generation, one-tap video editing, auto captions and instant resize, along with premium Adobe Stock assets, more than 30,000 fonts, 100GB of cloud storage and watermark-free exports with seamless cross-device syncing.

The app is available in multiple Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, enabling users to create content comfortably in their preferred language. From festival greetings and wedding invitations to promotional material for local businesses and WhatsApp status updates, Adobe Express is positioned as an accessible tool for everyday creativity.

Boost to India's Growing Creator Economy

Real-World Impact of Adobe Express Premium with Airtel

With this partnership, Airtel said all its customers can now leverage Adobe Express Premium's powerful generative AI capabilities to work faster, enhance the quality of their creations, and stand out in a crowded digital space in the following ways:

Creators and Influencers: Creators can instantly produce content that reflects their unique identity—from attire to language nuance—reshaping online expression. Easy-to-use video editing tools and AI effects make it effortless to create viral-ready content, from Reels to YouTube thumbnails.

Creators can instantly produce content that reflects their unique identity—from attire to language nuance—reshaping online expression. Easy-to-use video editing tools and AI effects make it effortless to create viral-ready content, from Reels to YouTube thumbnails. Consumers: Adobe Express allows people to easily connect with friends and family through a large library of professional designs to celebrate festivals, wish good morning or send personalised invitations.

Adobe Express allows people to easily connect with friends and family through a large library of professional designs to celebrate festivals, wish good morning or send personalised invitations. Students: Build standout projects, dynamic presentations and portfolios, while developing essential skills like digital communication.

Build standout projects, dynamic presentations and portfolios, while developing essential skills like digital communication. Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs: Anyone looking to build their business or professional brand can design social media ads, marketing posters, QR codes, logos and more—in minutes—saving time and costs.

Marketers: Advertisers and marketers can produce on-brand visuals and campaigns that reflect their authentic identities, traditions and environments—moving beyond the sea of sameness created by generic templates.

The complimentary Adobe Express Premium subscription will be valid for one year, subject to applicable terms and conditions.