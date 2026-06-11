West Texas Verizon Outage Fixed After 12 Hours

The prominent telecom company in the USA, Verizon, faced a major service disruption focusing on customers using their wireless services within the West Texas area. The disruption has impacted users ‘ ability to make calls.

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Key Highlights The Verizon outage reported in West Texas was finally fixed after 12 hours.

A fiber cut caused the issue for long disruptions, impacting the ability to make calls and data speeds.

The disruption was not only limited to calls, infact few users also reported issues with slower data speeds and dropped data connections.

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Verizon faces Service Disruptions in West Texas – Impact and Resolution

The outage reported by the prominent telecommunications company was focused more on the West Texas area of the United States, where users have reported losing the ability to make calls and getting slower data speeds.

A few customers reported seeing “SOS” displayed on their phones. The issue was detected at around 06/09/2026 at 04:20PM CDT and 04:43 PM CDT, and the engineering team with Verizon started working on a fix. Initially, there was no word or statement shared regarding the root cause behind the outage. After a prolonged period of around 12-14 hours, the outage was finally fixed.

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As the outage was over, the voice calling was restored in the area, alongside the improvement in data speeds as well. Talking about the root cause of the issue, the network engineers at Verizon have detected a fiber cut causing such a huge disruption. Alongside the partners, the engineer worked in full throttle to bring the services back to operational state by 5am the next day. The statement by Verizon is shared below:

“Earlier today, fiber cuts caused a disruption in wireless service for customers in the West Texas area. Our engineers on site have restored voice calling in the area, but customers may experience slower data service speeds or drops in data sessions. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve any remaining issues and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Back in January 2026, Verizon faced similar network issues where users reported loss of signal, failed calls, and phones stuck in SOS mode. The outage affected areas like New York City, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Seattle, Richmond, Virginia Beach, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Jersey.

The service disruption caused many users to share their frustrations over the services online, with many demanding a full refund for January and a few reporting that Verizon is sending reminders to pay their monthly bills despite facing disruptions across the country.