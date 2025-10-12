Verizon Launches 6G Innovation Forum to Drive Next-Generation Wireless Technology



American telecommunications company Verizon has recently announced the launch of its 6G Innovation Forum, a collaborative initiative aimed at shaping the future of wireless connectivity. The forum brings together leading technology companies, including Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, Nokia, Meta, and Qualcomm Technologies, to explore new use cases, devices, and network technologies for the 6G era.

Verizon Unveils Its Vision for the 6G Era

"Verizon 6G Innovation Forum Brings Together Industry Heavy-Hitters to Shape What's Now, What's New and What's Next for the AI-Enabled 6G Future," the official release highlighted.









"Verizon's future-forward initiative is uniting key players across the technology ecosystem, including leading network vendors Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, and Nokia; and device and chipset innovators Meta, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in the early stages of development to define 6G together by identifying potential new use cases, devices and network technology," Verizon said in a statement on September 22, 2025.

Building an Open, Resilient 6G Ecosystem

The initiative is designed to foster an open, diversified, and resilient 6G ecosystem, while driving the development of foundational 6G technologies. The forum will also work closely with global standards organisations such as 3GPP to ensure alignment and interoperability across the emerging 6G landscape.

6G Labs to Drive Real-World Innovation

To support real-world testing and innovation, Verizon will establish dedicated 6G Labs starting in Los Angeles, which will serve as hubs for collaborative research, prototyping, and early field trials. The company aims to unlock the full potential of 6G by experimenting with new spectrum bands and bandwidths.

"We were the first in the world to turn up 5G and continue to enhance our best, most reliable and fastest 5G network in ways that open the door to possibilities far beyond what we can imagine today," said Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology at Verizon. "5G Advanced lays the foundation for the 6G future - whether that's new wearables, AI experiences, or entirely new use cases we haven't even thought of yet, and that's what excites me the most. With the best team in the industry, we will build the future of these solutions with our partners. We're already building a network designed for the next era - one that will transform how we live, work and play."

Accelerating AI and Edge Capabilities

Verizon has also highlighted the role of its network in the emerging AI economy, leveraging its AI Connect strategy and intelligent edge capabilities to help businesses manage real-time AI workloads at scale. The company said it has integrated AI into its operations for over a decade and intends to continue this approach as 6G technology evolves.

"Verizon's networks form the backbone of the emerging Artificial Intelligence economy, delivering the infrastructure and expertise essential for businesses to fully harness AI's potential. For over a decade, Verizon has integrated AI into its operations to optimise network performance and infrastructure, a commitment that will continue with the evolution of 6G. This will accelerate Verizon's AI Connect strategy and intelligent edge capabilities, enabling businesses to manage real-time AI workloads at scale by leveraging Verizon's comprehensive suite of solutions," the company said.

Verizon added that the forum will move beyond theoretical discussions and rapidly progress toward tangible 6G advancements and the realisation of potential new and innovative use cases.