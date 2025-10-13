Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan is the BEST 84 Days Data Plan in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea offers uniform benefits with the Rs 1048 plan across India. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and truly unlimited data.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, is offering a Rs 1048 plan to the customers.
  • This plan is a great offer, arguably one of the best 84 days offer in India.
  • This is a plan that comes under the non-stop hero category.

Follow Us

vodafone idea rs 1048 plan is the

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, is offering a Rs 1048 plan to the customers. This plan is a great offer, arguably one of the best 84-days offer in India. This is a plan that comes under the non-stop hero category. The plan is available for customers throughout the country. What's more is that apart from the regular 4G data, Vodafone Idea will now also offer 5G to the users with this plan. The telecom company's 5G network is now present in many cities of the country. Let's take a look at the overall benefits of the plan.




Read More - BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan

Vodafone Idea offers uniform benefits with the Rs 1048 plan across India. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and truly unlimited data. Note that the term truly unlimited data doesn't mean that the users will enjoy unlimited high-speed data. The high-speed data is capped at 300GB per 28 days. However, the data will still be available after that, but at a lower speed (most likely 64 Kbps).

Read More - 5G FWA Almost on Par with Fiber in India and USA: Opensignal

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1048 plan is under the Truly Unlimited category. So whether it is 4G data or 5G data, users will get all of it in an unlimited manner. The 5G unlimited data offer could be withdrawn by the company whenever it wishes to. To recall, Vodafone Idea removed 5G data benefit from the Rs 299 plan in Mumbai recently. Mumbai was the first city where this offer was introduced by the telco. Now the telecom operator has removed it from Mumbai and very likely will remove it from other cities as well. However, we expect that the telco will continue to offer unlimited 5G data to the customers with the Rs 1048 plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Does BSNL give 4g on the 107 plan?

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Faraz :

Not many takers of that plan.. I've asked many, they are like, neither it's offers adequate talktime nor satisfactory amount…

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Rohit Kumar :

Ultimate solution is wifi bro.. Koi bhi ho apka local cable wala ya fir koi airtel jio kuch bhi mile…

Bharti Airtel Micro-Packs Show the Future of Telecom Innovation Beyond…

S Pal :

It is 77(airtel) days vs 84 days

Bharti Airtel Micro-Packs Show the Future of Telecom Innovation Beyond…

rahul_yadav :

VI should give long term recharge plan with discounted price which help them hold on their user Base. Govt should…

Vodafone Idea Needs Government Help Desperately

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments