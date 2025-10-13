Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan is the BEST 84 Days Data Plan in India

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, is offering a Rs 1048 plan to the customers. This plan is a great offer, arguably one of the best 84-days offer in India. This is a plan that comes under the non-stop hero category. The plan is available for customers throughout the country. What's more is that apart from the regular 4G data, Vodafone Idea will now also offer 5G to the users with this plan. The telecom company's 5G network is now present in many cities of the country. Let's take a look at the overall benefits of the plan.









Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan

Vodafone Idea offers uniform benefits with the Rs 1048 plan across India. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and truly unlimited data. Note that the term truly unlimited data doesn't mean that the users will enjoy unlimited high-speed data. The high-speed data is capped at 300GB per 28 days. However, the data will still be available after that, but at a lower speed (most likely 64 Kbps).

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1048 plan is under the Truly Unlimited category. So whether it is 4G data or 5G data, users will get all of it in an unlimited manner. The 5G unlimited data offer could be withdrawn by the company whenever it wishes to. To recall, Vodafone Idea removed 5G data benefit from the Rs 299 plan in Mumbai recently. Mumbai was the first city where this offer was introduced by the telco. Now the telecom operator has removed it from Mumbai and very likely will remove it from other cities as well. However, we expect that the telco will continue to offer unlimited 5G data to the customers with the Rs 1048 plan.