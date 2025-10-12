BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

BSNL has launched 4G in close to 1 lakh sites across India. This has helped the telecom company in boosting the network experience for the consumers in a huge way.

Highlights

  Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator has a very popular plan priced for less than Rs 100.
  This plan costs Rs 99 and also comes with service validity.
  The service validity is offered to the customers starting with this plan, meaning that this is the entry-level plan from the telco.

bsnl Rs 100 Service Validity

Before we jump on to the benefits offered with this plan, it is worth determining what users actually get in the network department today.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Needs Government Help Desperately

BSNL will also deploy 5G in the coming months, likely starting with Mumbai and Delhi. What's interesting here is that both these cities were earlier served by the company's sister entity MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited). Let's take a look at the Rs 99 plan from the company now.

BSNL Rs 99 Prepaid Plan -  Benefits and Everything Explained

BSNL's Rs 99 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and unlimited data, which is actually capped at 50MB only for high-speed data, after which the data will be served at 40 Kbps. So this plan is not the right one for you if you are looking to get data benefits too. However, if you are looking for a plan which can serve and fulfil your short-term validity and voice calling needs, then this would be a great choice for you.

Read More - BSNL Completes Pilot for 5G

The service validity bundled with the Rs 99 plan from BSNL is 15 days only. So for a month, if you recharge with this plan twice, then you will have to spend about Rs 200 a month to keep the SIM active. In reality, this is actually in line with the charges of the private telcos as well. So is this plan really cheap from BSNL? Well, that's for you to decide. Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

