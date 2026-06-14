Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the technology arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has entered the global top 20 in the latest Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The company said the achievement makes it the only Indian technology innovator to feature among the top 20 applicants in the global ranking based on published PCT data.

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Key Highlights Jio Platforms entered WIPO's Global Top 20 Patent Cooperation Treaty rankings in 2025.

Jio climbed 320 places in the rankings, becoming the only Indian technology innovator in the top 20.

The company reported filing 6,817 patents globally as of March 31, 2026.

Jio's patent portfolio spans 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, AI, network slicing and cloud-native technologies.

Jio said it is also investing in future technologies including satellite communications and Agentic AI through JioBrain.

Reliance Jio climbed 320 places in the 2025 rankings, making it one of the fastest-rising innovators globally. The company now stands alongside global technology leaders such as Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, LG, Panasonic, Nokia, Google, Apple and Microsoft in the latest WIPO rankings.

Focus on 5G, 6G and Artificial Intelligence

According to Reliance Jio, its patent portfolio is concentrated on next-generation digital technologies. The areas of innovation include 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, intelligent automation, radio access technologies, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, network slicing and digital services infrastructure.

Also Read: Jio Platforms has Filed 6817 Patents

The company said the WIPO ranking reflects its growing focus on research and development across advanced technology domains and highlights the scale of innovation taking place within the organisation notably, Jio’s rise to the 20th position came during a year when global PCT filings grew by less than one percent, underscoring the pace of the company’s patent activity.

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