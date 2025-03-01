Jio Platforms to Soon Launch Cloud-Based AI Personal Computer: Akash Ambani



Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the telecom and digital subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is developing a cloud-based AI personal consumer product compatible with any consumer screen, enabling users to create compute-intensive AI applications, according to Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Also Read: Reliance AI Infrastructure in Jamnagar to Be Built in 24 Months: Akash Ambani









Jio's Cloud PC

"We have a consumer application that we will be launching shortly. It's a cloud PC, which is a complete PC in the cloud that is accessible in each of your homes, but really be device-agnostic You can build high-compute AI applications on top of that. And what you can leverage is the reach that Jio is going to have," Akash Ambani said at the Mumbai Tech Week on Friday.

Offering Cheap Services

At Jio, we bear the responsibility of launching products that can scale to millions of Indians while providing the best customer experience at a very affordable rate, Ambani said, adding, "I think our latest example, Jio Hotstar, is something like that."

"Amazing. I think this whole vision is very crystal clear. I love the clarity with which you're executing it," said Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain in response to Ambani, adding, "And I know Jio is going to give it an affordable cost. It's not going to have, maybe a 30 percent charge for our entrepreneurs on platforms. I won't say who does that. And it, you know, keeping up with the Jio mentality of bringing affordable data to the masses."

To this Ambani, responded, "Absolutely," adding, "You can't really impact it if it's not cost-affordable. You know, Jio is a pan India company. We acquire customers from tier-one cities to tier-six cities. You know, the top thousand towns of India are covered by Jio. That's the connectivity impact that we've had. But even with our platforms, that's something that we aim to do."

Also Read: Akash Ambani Urges Rapid Adoption of AI and Data Centre Policy Reform in India

JioBrain for Enterprises

Cloud PC is on the consumer side of the offering, while on the business side, JPL is also building JioBrain, which offers ML-as-a-service for enterprises.

According to Jio's website, Jio Brain is a distributed machine (ML) learning platform that has the capability to train and apply ML on network edge and service provider cloud.

Also Read: Reliance AGM 2024: Key Announcements on Jio 5G, Cloud, AI, and Digital Services

"On the business side," Ambani said "we will also build JioBrain so that you can have ML-as-a-service, where you don't need particular expertise or have the costly infrastructure that comes with building an AI business. You can just tag on to JioBrain, and we'll launch that in the coming quarters as we perfect the use cases for that."