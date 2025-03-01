Verizon and Partners to Launch First 5G Network APIs in US with Aduna

Reported by Srikapardhi

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile along with Aduna and Ericsson to introduce 5G-powered Number Verification and SIM Swap protection APIs nationwide by 2025.

Highlights

  • Number Verification API ensures secure mobile authentication, reducing fraud risks.
  • SIM Swap API prevents unauthorized SIM swaps, strengthening security against account takeovers.
  • Nationwide rollout expected in 2025, enabling businesses to access carrier-grade authentication tools.

American telecom service providers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile—venture partners of Aduna, an API joint venture (JV) between Ericsson and global telecom carriers—are set to introduce the first advanced 5G network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for Number Verification and SIM Swap protection in the United States. Slated for a nationwide rollout in 2025, these APIs will provide businesses and developers with carrier-grade authentication solutions to combat fraud and streamline verification processes.

Also Read: Ericsson Names Its New API Venture Aduna




Secure 5G Network APIs

"For the first time, three of America's leading telecom operators are working together to support standardized, open network APIs including by driving interoperability, fostering industry-wide innovation and reshaping the global digital landscape," Aduna and Ericsson said in a joint statement on February 27. They added, "By unifying network capabilities across major US telecom providers, this initiative will unlock new opportunities for innovation in financial services, e-commerce, digital identity and more."

What Are the New 5G APIs?

The Number Verification API, set to become available nationwide from Aduna in 2025, will enable user authentication by verifying mobile numbers through operator networks, leveraging data from smartphones' network connections. The API will help mitigate risks such as fraudulent SMS-based authentication. Meanwhile, the SIM Swap API will add a critical security layer against unauthorized SIM swaps—a common tactic in account takeover fraud.

Together, these "Advanced APIs" are expected to strengthen security measures and enhance customer trust and safety.

Also Read: Sri Lankan Mobile Operators Commercially Launch Three Open Gateway Network APIs

Leaders Speak on API Innovation

"Aduna is thrilled to be able to provide developers with access to aggregated CAMARA network APIs from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon— the three major operators in the US—through our developer platform providers," said Aduna's chief executive officer (CEO).

"This collaboration makes our network, along with all participating networks, into a platform that offers advanced capabilities, adding significant value for customers across the developer ecosystem," said AT&T's senior vice president (SVP) of technology and network and chief technology officer (CTO).

Also Read: Global Telecom Operators Launch New Network API Venture

"Network APIs such as Number Verification can unlock new features and capabilities that benefit the user experience and protect sensitive data. We are looking forward to giving our partners and application developers the ability to implement the future of passwordless, device-based authentication and protect their information and assets," said T-Mobile's senior vice president (SVP) of product, partnerships and growth, and head of wholesale and innovation.

"By leveraging these network APIs, we are unlocking new opportunities for businesses to enhance application capabilities, improve customer experiences and maximize the value of real-time connectivity. This is the future of enterprise innovation," said Verizon's senior vice president (SVP) of technology and product development.

Also Read: French Telecom Operators Collaborate to Roll Out Unified APIs to Fight Online Fraud

Aduna in Global API Ecosystem

"The launch of network APIs strengthens US leadership in the global API economy," Aduna added.

Launched in September 2024 with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon among its partners, Aduna is integrating and selling network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, supported by GSMA and the Linux Foundation.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Expert Opinion

