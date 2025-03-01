Infinera Becomes Part of Nokia as Acquisition Deal Closes

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The deal, approved by the EU, enhances Nokia’s position in optical transport equipment and accelerates innovation for AI-driven networks.

Highlights

  • Nokia has officially acquired Infinera Corporation for USD 2.3 billion.
  • The deal strengthens Nokia’s optical transport equipment business.
  • Infinera’s team will join Nokia’s Optical Networks division.

Follow Us

Infinera Becomes Part of Nokia as Acquisition Deal Closes
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has officially completed the acquisition of Infinera Corporation, integrating the San Jose, US-based optical networking company into its operations in a USD 2.3 billion deal. The announcement follows the European Union's (EU) unconditional approval on February 26 of Nokia's takeover of Infinera.

Also Read: Nokia Completes Sale of Alcatel Submarine Networks to French State




Strengthens Nokia's Optical Networking Business

Nokia stated on Friday that the acquisition will further enhance its ability to serve network operators—including service providers, web scalers, and enterprises—by unlocking new opportunities and meeting the network and power demands of the AI era.

Both Nokia and Infinera supply optical transport equipment used to transmit data through optical fiber cables. According to the companies, the transaction will enable the merged entity to achieve the necessary scale in its optical networking business, accelerating its product roadmap and strengthening its competitiveness.

EU’s Unconditional Approval

The European Commission determined that Nokia and Infinera’s combined market shares in the global and European Economic Area (EEA) markets for optical transport equipment, as well as in narrower market segments, are moderate. Additionally, the commission found that several competitors operate in these markets, concluding that the acquisition would not raise competition concerns. As a result, the transaction was cleared unconditionally.

Also Read: Infinera Introduces 1.6 Tbps ICE-D Intra-Data Center Optics Solution

"I am delighted we have been able to quickly and successfully complete the acquisition of Infinera. This transaction will significantly improve our scale and profitability in optical networks, and allows us to speed up the pace of innovation to meet the requirements of the AI era," said the President and CEO of Nokia.

He added that the acquisition of Infinera will accelerate Nokia's growth in data centers and strengthen its presence in North America and among webscale customers.

"The speed with which the transaction was approved is very positive for Nokia, as is the strong support the deal has received from customers," commented the President of Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

Leadership Changes and Growth Plans

The Infinera team will join Nokia's Optical Networks business – headed by its Vice President and General Manager. Meanwhile, Infinera CEO will join Nokia's Network Infrastructure business group as NI Chief Strategic Growth Officer.

In the new role, he will help to set and oversee the implementation of the business group's growth plans, including specific customer segment strategies, product and market mix, and go-to-market approach across the business group, Nokia said.

Also Read: Infinera and LightRiver Successfully Demonstrate Multi-Vendor Interoperability Technology

Synergy Goals

With more than 1,000 customers globally, the combined company's solutions power some of the biggest operators worldwide, along with leading organizations in verticals including enterprise, utilities, government and research and education.

On June 28, 2024, Nokia and Infinera announced that they had signed a definitive agreement under which Nokia would acquire Infinera for USD 6.65 per share.

Nokia expects the transaction to be accretive to its comparable operating profit and earnings per share (EPS) in 2025, and the company continues to target over 200 million euros of net comparable operating profit synergies from the deal by 2027, with the synergies ramping gradually over three years.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel giving 300GB cap for a reason and they have started focussing on 4G coverage instead of 5G. Vi is…

Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi doesn't have spectrum to cater 300 million data customers. Their few spectrum is expiring next year. They cannot access…

Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

TheAndroidFreak :

Tariff war is already on. BSNL is delivering unlimited voice calls at 1100-1300 INR. Vi is delivering 5G at 299.…

Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, they have given 5G unlimited on 299 plan and it's working flawlessly.

Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

TheAndroidFreak :

Battery might be at 5200-5500 at 68Watt. With Moto optimization, it's killer deal I suppose.

Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments