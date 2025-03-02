BSNL is Offering 2GB of Daily Data at Just Rs 4.15

BSNL Rs 1515 plan comes with 2GB daily data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. The thing is that this plan is a data voucher, so it doesn't come with unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits or service validity.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, is now offering one of the cheapest 2GB daily data plans in the country.
  • The company is still working to expand the 4G network. It is expected to reach the milestone of 1 lakh 4G towers by June 2025.
  • The state-run telecom company offers a 2GB daily data plan that costs Rs 1515 only.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, is now offering one of the cheapest 2GB daily data plans in the country. The company is still working to expand the 4G network. It is expected to reach the milestone of 1 lakh 4G towers by June 2025. The state-run telecom company offers a 2GB daily data plan that costs Rs 1515 only. After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) hiked the tariffs, BSNL is the most affordable option in the country. Let's take a look at the plan which we are talking about.




BSNL Rs 1515 Plan Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 1515 plan comes with 2GB daily data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. The thing is that this plan is a data voucher, so it doesn't come with unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits or service validity. This is one of the best data vouchers for people who have recharged with a long-term BSNL plan. The plan comes for just Rs 4.15 per day.

This is the most expensive data voucher from BSNL. The Rs 411 plan is the next most expensive data voucher which comes with 90 days of validity. This plan also comes with 2GB of daily data. The internet speed drops to 40 Kbps after the consumption of the FUP (fair usage policy) data. The Rs 198 plan comes with 40 days validity and offers 2GB of daily data.

With all of these data vouchers, you need a base active prepaid plan. They don't carry service validity. The validity of the vouchers is standalone and will only work on top of active service validity plans. There are more affordable data vouchers from BSNL that you can check out on the website or the mobile app of the company.

