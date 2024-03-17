Infinera Introduces 1.6 Tbps ICE-D Intra-Data Center Optics Solution



Optical networking solutions specialist, Infinera, has announced the launch of a high-speed module for optical transport within data centers based on monolithic indium phosphide (InP) photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology. The company claims this module will enable connectivity at speeds of 1.6 terabits per second (Tb/s) at reduced cost and power per bit.

Also Read: Orange Deploys Infinera’s ICE6 Solution on AMITIE Subsea Cable









Advancing Intra-Data Center Connectivity

Infinera stated that its intra-data center optical connectivity technology enables highly integrated solutions, combining multiple optical functions onto a single monolithic chip. This technology is part of Infinera's flexible intra-data center optics brand, ICE-D.

"The ICE-D test chips are currently available and have demonstrated a reduction in power per bit by as much as 75 percent while simultaneously increasing connectivity speed," the official release said.

The product, according to Infinera, reduces power usage per bit by 75 percent in AI-driven interconnection while simultaneously increasing connectivity speed. The company also mentioned that ICE-D intra-data center optics are designed to support integration into a variety of different intra- and campus data center optical solutions.

Also Read: Infinera and LightRiver Successfully Demonstrate Multi-Vendor Interoperability Technology

The company said it applied its experience in optical connectivity solutions to solve the challenge of economically scaling intra-data center connectivity to support the deluge of bandwidth stemming from AI applications.

"Our unique monolithic InP PIC technology puts us in an ideal position to develop innovative technologies to provide cost- and power-efficient, high-capacity intra-data center connectivity solutions," Infinera said.