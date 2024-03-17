Infinera Introduces 1.6 Tbps ICE-D Intra-Data Center Optics Solution

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Infinera stated that its intra-data center optical connectivity technology enables highly integrated solutions, combining multiple optical functions onto a single monolithic chip.

Highlights

  • High-speed module enables connectivity at 1.6 terabits per second with reduced cost and power per bit.
  • Intra-data center optical connectivity technology integrates multiple functions onto a single monolithic chip.
  • ICE-D test chips demonstrate up to 75 percent reduction in power per bit while increasing connectivity speed.

Follow Us

Infinera Introduces 1.6 Tbps Intra-Data Center Optics Solution
Optical networking solutions specialist, Infinera, has announced the launch of a high-speed module for optical transport within data centers based on monolithic indium phosphide (InP) photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology. The company claims this module will enable connectivity at speeds of 1.6 terabits per second (Tb/s) at reduced cost and power per bit.

Also Read: Orange Deploys Infinera’s ICE6 Solution on AMITIE Subsea Cable




Advancing Intra-Data Center Connectivity

Infinera stated that its intra-data center optical connectivity technology enables highly integrated solutions, combining multiple optical functions onto a single monolithic chip. This technology is part of Infinera's flexible intra-data center optics brand, ICE-D.

"The ICE-D test chips are currently available and have demonstrated a reduction in power per bit by as much as 75 percent while simultaneously increasing connectivity speed," the official release said.

The product, according to Infinera, reduces power usage per bit by 75 percent in AI-driven interconnection while simultaneously increasing connectivity speed. The company also mentioned that ICE-D intra-data center optics are designed to support integration into a variety of different intra- and campus data center optical solutions.

Also Read: Infinera and LightRiver Successfully Demonstrate Multi-Vendor Interoperability Technology

The company said it applied its experience in optical connectivity solutions to solve the challenge of economically scaling intra-data center connectivity to support the deluge of bandwidth stemming from AI applications.

"Our unique monolithic InP PIC technology puts us in an ideal position to develop innovative technologies to provide cost- and power-efficient, high-capacity intra-data center connectivity solutions," Infinera said.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Exactly.. Even if they put limit, it should have been like 80 or 100 Mbps. Like for Jio it's around…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments