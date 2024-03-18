jio cricket packs for the ipl 2024

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has two cricket data packs that customers can recharge with to watch IPL 2024. These two plans cost Rs 667 and Rs 444, respectively. Both of these plans are old offerings from the telco and provide customers with lump-sum data. If you don't have a Wi-Fi connection to rely on for watching IPL, then these two prepaid plans from Jio can be your saviour to watch the upcoming IPL. The new edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts on March 22, 2024. Let's take a look at why Jio has listed these two plans under its cricket offering.









Read More - Reliance Jio Working on a 6G Core: Report

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans to Watch Cricket

The Rs 667 plan comes with a standalone validity of 90 days. Note that this is only a data voucher and thus you won't get any voice calling or SMS benefits with it. Also, you need to recharge this plan on top of an active base prepaid plan. With the Rs 667 plan, users get 150GB of data for 90 days. It can be used in a lump-sum manner.

With the Rs 444 plan, customers get 100GB of data for 60 days. Both plans will help users get a seamless internet experience to watch their favourite IPL games on the go.

Read More - Jio President Urges Legal Action against Damage to Critical Telecom Infra: Report

To watch IPL on the phone or a tablet, you can download the JioCinema app where the tournament will be livestreamed free for the users. Note that you don't need a JioCinema Premium subscription to watch the games live. All you need is a stable internet connection and even non-Jio numbers can be used to log-in to watch the matches live.

There are more lump-sum data packs offered by Jio that you can explore by visiting the official website or the mobile app of the company.