Enjoyed the Netflix Movie Damsel? Check Out These Similar Fantasy Flicks

Netflix's new fantasy smash hit, Damsel, is currently the number one movie in the United States on Netflix. If you enjoyed the movie, you should watch these three comparable fantasy films.

Highlights

  • Experience the magic of friendship and destiny in The School for Good and Evil.
  • Immerse yourself in the darker twists of classic fairy tales in The Brothers Grimm.
  • Available on streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

After her breakout appearance as Eleven in Netflix's hit "Stranger Things," actress Millie Bobby Brown has once again delivered an astounding performance as the child princess Elodie in the OTT platform's new film "Damsel." This twisted fairytale tells the narrative of Elodie, a young lady who marries Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) in the traditional fairytale style, only to have it turn into a nightmare. After her intended husband's family attempts to sacrifice her, Elodie is forced to pick up a sword and face a dragon in order to preserve herself.

If you enjoyed Netflix's "Damsel," here are two comparable fantasy films you should see.

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

"The School for Good and Evil" is already available on Netflix, so you don't have to go far to view it. Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) aspires to be a princess, but her best friend Agatha (Sofia Wylie) simply wants to get away from their little village existence. They are taken aback when Agatha is placed with the good and Sophie with the wicked after being brought to the School for Good and Evil. Their placement seems paradoxical to their desires, particularly Sophie's. However, things take a dramatic turn when Agatha begins to excel at being good and Sophie sinks into evil, potentially bringing these two friends into a deadly struggle.

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

When it comes to fairy stories, "The Brothers Grimm" not only takes a darker tone but also places the authors at the center of the struggle. The film, available on Amazon Prime Video, portrays two con artists who, despite their lack of experience in dealing with the supernatural, must save a village from an evil queen's enchantment.

As the magic of "Damsel" continues to enchant audiences, these two fantasy films promise to provide a spellbinding escape into worlds of wonder and imagination.

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

