Watch Three More Fantasy Manga Anime Series on OTT This Weekend, Including Demon Slayer



Manga comics are tremendously popular among everyone. Reading manga might be enjoyable, but witnessing these stories as anime can provide a completely different thrill. Anime films and series have grown in popularity over the years due to their unique conceptions and plotlines. They come in various genres, including romance, comedy, drama, action, and fantasy, to name a few.

If you're looking forward to viewing some fantasy manga anime series, here are several available on OTT you won't want to miss.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019-present)

'Demon Slayer' is a cult anime series based on a fantasy manga of the same title. The plot revolves around a family targeted by a bunch of demons. After only Tanjiro and Nezuko survive, Nezuko slowly transforms into a monster. Will Tanjiro be able to save his sister?

Where to watch: Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Land of the Lustrous (2012)

'Land of the Lustrous' is an unusual story set in the future when Earth is populated by genderless lifeforms known as Gems. After Earth is attacked by the Moon Dwellers, a war ensues as the latter seek to destroy the Gems and utilize the remnants as decorations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Dorohedoro (2020)

'Dorohedoro' is a narrative set in a dark city where a bunch of sorcerers attack and capture people for use in their experiments. Amid the pandemonium, a reptile-head Caiman with amnesia and his friend Nikaido do their best to survive in this bizarre planet.

Where to watch: Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

'Tokyo Ghoul' is a horror fantasy anime television series set in a world where ghouls that resemble humans live. They can only survive by consuming human flesh. How will humanity survive in a world where ghouls lurk beneath human-like disguises?

Where to watch: Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

So grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare to embark on unforgettable journeys into the realms of imagination.