9 New OTT Releases to Catch Up on This Weekend



The end of the week marks the beginning of infinite enjoyment. Nowadays, OTT platforms are brimming with movies, series, and other entertainment options to ensure that you never get bored. This week has also seen the arrival of numerous intriguing watches, which promise drama, hilarity, suspense, and a hint of romance. That said, here are nine of the most recent OTT releases to keep you glued to your screen this weekend!

Murder Mubarak

At the affluent Royal Delhi Club, a terrible murder occurs. ACP Bhavani Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is embroiled in a web of secrets, and every member of the club is a suspect. With an ensemble cast that includes Sara Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, this gripping thriller keeps you guessing: who is harboring the darkest secret of all?

Where to watch: Netflix

Chicken Nugget

Choi Min-ah's life takes an unexpected twist as she accidentally transforms into a chicken nugget! Her father and an enamored intern embark on a funny journey to undo the nugget-fication. Can they figure out the secret recipe for her human comeback?

Where to watch: Netflix

Big Girls Don’t Cry

Seven vibrant teens traverse their final year at Ooty's Vandana Valley, a prominent all-girls residential school. They struggle with identity and stereotypes while experiencing friendship, rebellion, and heartbreak. As graduation approaches, they realize that growing up is about more than just textbooks; it's about discovering their own voices. Nitya Mehra created the intriguing school drama series Big Girls Don't Cry, which she also co-directed alongside Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Young Royals Season 3

That's correct! Young Royals is returning. At the exclusive Hillerska Boarding School, Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and Simon Eriksson's forbidden love is put to the ultimate test. As royal values conflict with their hearts, they must choose between defying tradition and sacrificing their love.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bramayugam

Bramayugam, a blockbuster movie, is the most anticipated of the recent OTT releases. This Malayalam-language horror film stars Mammootty as Kodumon Potti and Arjun Ashokan as Thevan. Thevan, a Paanan folk musician, is facing a life-changing event. Saddened by a life of slavery, he attempts to escape his position, only to discover an old practice that permanently alters his fate. Can he survive in Bramayugam, a bleaker era than Kaliyugam?

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Save the Tigers Season 2

The second season of the show expands on the intriguing murder mystery that left fans on edge in the previous season. According to producer Mahi V Raghav, the humor will reach new heights with the addition of additional cast members, including Seerat Kapoor.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Main Atal Hoon

"Main Atal Hoon," starring Pankaj Tripathi, is a biographical drama that should be on your must-see list this week. Tripathi delivers an outstanding performance as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's visionary three-term Prime Minister. The film follows Vajpayee's amazing rise from an ordinary citizen to a renowned politician, laying the groundwork for India's global prominence.

Where to watch: Zee5

Art of Love

The Turkish romantic thriller drama film "Art of Love" stars Alin, a truthful Interpol officer who works with the Interpol Art Crimes Unit, and is set to debut this week on Netflix. Her research leads her to her ex-lover, Guney (played by Birkan), who happens to be the art thief she had been tracking down for months. Alin devises a plan to get close to him once more and capture him in the act.

Where to watch: Netflix

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Step into Taylor Swift's world. Witness the cultural phenomenon, the Eras Tour! Though this was released on the big screen in 2023, the Disney+ Hotstar re-release will include four additional acoustic performances as well as greetings for her followers.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

So, grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready for a weekend filled with captivating entertainment!