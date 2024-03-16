e& UAE and Yahsat Partner to Bring Satellite Connectivity to Standard Smartphones

Reported by Srikapardhi

Through this partnership, e& UAE and Yahsat will work together on a range of projects aimed at revolutionising satellite connectivity, the joint statement said.

Highlights

  • Direct-to-Device strategy to empower standard smartphones with satellite connectivity.
  • Plans for Low Earth Orbit D2D system underway.
  • Vision to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity and bridge the digital gap.

e& UAE and Yahsat Partner to Bring Satellite Connectivity to Standard Smartphones
The UAE's satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), has signed a partnership with e& UAE. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two companies, e& UAE will become the first telecom operator to collaborate with Yahsat under its Direct-to-Device (D2D) strategy.

Also Read:  MWC 2024: E& 5G-Advanced, 10 Gbps Connectivity, Cloud RAN Trial in the UAE and More




D2D Strategy

This collaboration aims to explore initiatives revolving around Yahsat's planned D2D ecosystem, which will enable satellite connectivity for voice, texting, and data on standard smartphones. Through this partnership, e& UAE and Yahsat will work together on a range of projects aimed at revolutionising satellite connectivity, the joint statement said.

Seamless Satellite Connectivity

Yahsat said: "We are discussing a whole host of areas where we aim to collaborate, which include developing the ecosystem as part of our recently launched D2D strategy – Project SKY."

e& UAE said: "We're proud to be the first operator to join Yahsat's D2D vision and leverage our networks to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity to people everywhere. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and realising our shared vision of a connected future."

The partnership will see the two companies joining forces on Yahsat's planned Low Earth Orbit (LEO) D2D system. Reportedly, the system is designed to provide seamless connectivity (including voice, texting, and data) for standard smartphones.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Launches eLife 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps FTTH Plans in UAE

Bridging the Digital Divide

According to Yahsat, this collaboration is the latest step in the implementation of its D2D strategy, aimed at empowering standard smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices with advanced satellite capabilities.

Expert Opinion

