E& Commits USD 6 Billion Investment to Advance Connectivity in 16 Countries



UAE's E& has pledged to invest USD 6 billion between 2024 and 2026 in technological advancement, infrastructure development, and innovative digital solutions to extend connectivity to everyone. This investment commitment was made to the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) Partner2Connect Digital Coalition in an announcement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

Connectivity Across 16 Markets

E& said this investment is set to provide accessible and affordable network connectivity and digital services across its 16 operating countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.









The initiative includes providing meaningful connectivity in emerging markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Chad, Togo, and Niger.

Enhancing Network Accessibility

Reportedly, E& Group's investment plan will enhance network accessibility and affordability in emerging economies by expanding network coverage and increasing speed and access for individuals in areas where access is limited or expensive. It will also facilitate the widespread adoption of digital services, ensuring essential services reach those in underserved regions.

Additionally, the group will also expand the application of AI and reinvest in building networks of the future to accelerate technology adoption and increase fiber penetration and fast mobile network speeds.

ITU's Mobilization Efforts

The pledging platform maintained by the ITU has mobilised commitments worth over 46 billion over the past two years, aiming to extend meaningful connectivity to everyone worldwide, the official release said.