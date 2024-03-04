4 Must-Watch Thriller Shows on SonyLIV for Non-Stop Excitement



Over the past year, Sony LIV's Indian content has consistently provided consumers with fascinating material across multiple genres, delivering excellent entertainment. Among the vast selection of productions, the Indian criminal thriller series on Sony LIV has stood out for its excellence, making it a must-see for audiences. Here are the top four crime thriller shows on Sony LIV that you should not miss out on.

Maharani

Huma Qureshi portrays Rani Bharti, a devoted homemaker and the wife of Bihar's chief minister, Bheema (Sohum Shah), who prioritizes her family and husband. Her sole aim is to return to her village after her husband's stint as Chief Minister ends. Unexpectedly, her life changes when, during the announcement of his successor, Bheema surprises everyone by naming Rani as his replacement.

While party members eagerly await the announcement of the chosen successor, Bheema's decision to appoint his wife surprises everyone. The story follows Bharti as she navigates politics, dealing with corruption, misogyny, and caste discrimination. With the third season approaching, now is the best time to watch this compelling political thriller.

Tanaav

This Indian action thriller is a remake of the iconic Israeli series 'Fauda' and stars Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Ekta Kaul, Danish Husain, M.K. Raina, and Waluscha De Sousa, among others. The story follows the clashes between Pakistani militants in Kashmir and the Indian Special Task Force, which is working to maintain calm in the Valley. Set against the backdrop of the sociopolitical upheaval of 2017.

Scam 2023: The Telgi Story

The stamp paper counterfeiting scheme rocked the nation in 2000, with one man at the center of the scandal: Abdul Karim Telgi. Telgi was convicted in 2006 alongside numerous partners for orchestrating one of India's largest scams, totaling Rs 30,000 crore. 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' clearly depicts the compelling story of Telgi, who died in 2017 due to health difficulties.

Kafas

This compelling drama, directed by Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi, examines the complicated interplay of power and privilege, which frequently overshadows truth and justice. The plot revolves around Raghav and Seema Vashisht, their children Sunny and Shreya. Sunny's family's delight at obtaining a role in a film directed by a renowned filmmaker turns gloomy when a terrifying secret is exposed.

This discovery leads to a clash with the prominent filmmaker Vikram Bajaj, who is desperate to protect his concealed truth at any cost. The plot twists dramatically as Shreya resolves to take matters into her own hands and pursue justice for Sunny, exposing hidden finances and relationships.

Don't miss out on the excitement; tune in to SonyLIV today for an adrenaline-pumping viewing experience.