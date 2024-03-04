Nokia and STL Collab to Help Enterprises with Robust Connectivity Solutions

Nokia and Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) have collaborated to deliver connectivity solutions to enterprises in the growing digital era. The collaboration will focus on helping enterprises with solutions related to data centers and hyperscalers. A joint release from the companies said that they will address the emerging requirements of enterprises across multiple industry verticals to focus on use cases for superior customer experience like multi-service premise edge connectivity intelligent premises, and predictive operations.









Many industry use cases such as low-latency connections for applications such as IoT, 5G, data center interconnect, augmented reality, Gen AI, and more will be enabled by the partnership between STL and Nokia.

Read More - HFCL Sets Up Optical Fiber Cable Plant in Poland

The partnership will also focus on government connectivity projects. Nokia has a globally popular and proven B2B tech portfolio while STL has world-class system integration capabilities. Under the partnership, STL will offer state-of-the-art connectivity solutions for the core infrastructure along with managed services. Nokia will offer networking solutions for IP and optical networks.

Through this partnership, both companies will drive the growth of Industry 4.0. Enterprises will benefit from the transformation capabilities that STL and Nokia will bring together.

Read More - Samsung and Intel Make Progress with vRAN

Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise and Webscale Business in India, at Nokia, said, "This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments. With STL's extensive expertise in end-to-end network solutions and Nokia’s experience in deploying mission critical networks, we are well-positioned to redefine enterprise connectivity in India."

Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nokia. STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries. Together, we envision empowering enterprises to reach their full potential."