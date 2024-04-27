New OTT Releases This Week on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video

As we near the end of April 2024, entertainment fans can expect to see a slew of new episodes and movies on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Whether you love suspense, mystery, or action-packed thrillers, there is something for everyone.









Also Read: Dish TV Launches Dish TV Smart+, Offering Both TV and OTT Apps

Here's a sneak peek at some of the most recent releases this week on OTT, covering multiple genres.

Dil Dosti Dilemma

"Dil Dosti Dilemma," an adolescent drama, will be released this week. According to IMDb, Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when she is taken to her grandparents' ancestral neighborhood as punishment. Pretending to be in Canada to keep up appearances with friends, she faces challenges and learns new life lessons. Dil Dosti Dilemma's primary cast includes Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Kush Jotwani, and Vishakha Pandey.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

City Hunter

If you enjoy Japanese live-action films, add City Hunter to your watchlist. According to Netflix, the summary for the film is: "An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death." Ryohei Suzuki, Misato Morita, and Masanobu Ando play the lead roles.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Family Star

"Family Star," a Telugu film, is centered around the highs and lows of family ties in an Indian middle-class household, according to IMDb. Govardhan's life, in which he strives for excellence while dealing with a slew of relationship, trust, and ego issues. The film was released on April 5, 2024, and features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the key characters. The film beautifully depicted the lives and relationships of a middle-class family.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Top 5 Korean Dramas With The Highest Ratings During January–April 2024

Crakk

"Crakk" is a sports action film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. This film follows a Mumbai stuntman who enters the world of underground sports to discover what happened to his missing brother.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Tillu Square

"Tillu Square" is a Telugu film starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran that can be viewed on Netflix. It is a sequel to the film DJ Tillu, which was released in 2022. According to IMDb, the film is about Tillu, whose life is upended by a strange murder, leading him on a perilous quest of discovery and danger.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

With such diverse offerings, viewers are in for a treat as they navigate the vast landscape of streaming content this week.