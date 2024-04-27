Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility and Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The initiative aims to drive technological advancement, nurture local talent, and facilitate educational opportunities for students.

Highlights

  • Facility produces high-tech satellite modems and terminals, fostering technological growth in the region.
  • Hughes' commitment to education includes hands-on training and internship opportunities for students.
  • First-ever manufacturing facility on a community college campus in the US.

Follow Us

Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility and Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland
Hughes Network Systems (Hughes), an EchoStar company, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility and private 5G incubation center in Germantown, Maryland. The new facility is located in the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on the Montgomery College campus. This initiative will foster local talent in the region while committing to technological advancement, Hughes said on Friday.

Also Read: Nilesat Selects Hughes Jupiter System for Satellite Broadband Connectivity in Egypt




Hughes Manufacturing Facility

Hughes mentioned that the new Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) produces locally made (US) hardware such as the Hughes HT3000W Jupiter System satellite modem and the Hughes HL1120W Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite terminal, which power the networks.

In addition to around 400 employees, the new EXM facility utilizes advanced robotics to assist in the manufacture of high-tech products such as satellite modems and terminals, the company said.

Advancing 5G Technology

Additionally, the facility will serve as a testing ground for private 5G solutions for enterprise applications, as well as secure 5G networking applications critical to the US Department of Defense. It will also offer hands-on training and educational initiatives for students. Students will be able to interact with Hughes engineers through internships, mentoring, and shadowing opportunities, Hughes said.

Also Read: OneWeb Technologies, Hughes Awarded US Space Force Contract for LEO Services

"Hughes has deep roots in this community. Our capabilities evolved from a long-ago startup in Rockville, Maryland, and we have grown into the leading provider of broadband satellite services, products, and managed network solutions," said Hughes. "The EXM facility allows us to continue a proud tradition of designing and manufacturing leading-edge products here in Maryland."

Hughes noted that the 140,000-square-foot space is the first-ever manufacturing facility on a community college campus in the US. The company will use the new manufacturing center to provide the US Department of Defense with secure onshore manufacturing capabilities.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Bus paise le kar doob mat jana.. You fate is very much dependent on 5G tarrif plans.

Vodafone Idea Will Stage a Smart Turnaround: Birla

Faraz :

5 MHz of B1 used for 3G till now in Bihar circle was also bought by idea only as I…

Spectrum auction 2016 aftermath- Who paid what to stay relevant…

PARAG SHAH :

NOW JIO CINEMA has clarified and updated its app to clear the subscription rates as DVERTISED

JioCinema Launches New Premium Plans Starting at Rs 29

Faraz :

I hope TRAI also updates tarang sanchar portal from reported information for general consumer access.

TRAI Mandates Enhanced Reporting Standards for Base Stations to Improve…

Faraz :

But Vi reduced number of sites too after merger during pandemic, but since amount of spectrum doubled, I assume they…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments