Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility and Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland



Hughes Network Systems (Hughes), an EchoStar company, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility and private 5G incubation center in Germantown, Maryland. The new facility is located in the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on the Montgomery College campus. This initiative will foster local talent in the region while committing to technological advancement, Hughes said on Friday.

Hughes Manufacturing Facility

Hughes mentioned that the new Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) produces locally made (US) hardware such as the Hughes HT3000W Jupiter System satellite modem and the Hughes HL1120W Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite terminal, which power the networks.

In addition to around 400 employees, the new EXM facility utilizes advanced robotics to assist in the manufacture of high-tech products such as satellite modems and terminals, the company said.

Advancing 5G Technology

Additionally, the facility will serve as a testing ground for private 5G solutions for enterprise applications, as well as secure 5G networking applications critical to the US Department of Defense. It will also offer hands-on training and educational initiatives for students. Students will be able to interact with Hughes engineers through internships, mentoring, and shadowing opportunities, Hughes said.

"Hughes has deep roots in this community. Our capabilities evolved from a long-ago startup in Rockville, Maryland, and we have grown into the leading provider of broadband satellite services, products, and managed network solutions," said Hughes. "The EXM facility allows us to continue a proud tradition of designing and manufacturing leading-edge products here in Maryland."

Hughes noted that the 140,000-square-foot space is the first-ever manufacturing facility on a community college campus in the US. The company will use the new manufacturing center to provide the US Department of Defense with secure onshore manufacturing capabilities.