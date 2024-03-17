Nilesat Selects Hughes Jupiter System for Satellite Broadband Connectivity in Egypt

Reported by Srikapardhi

Nilesat partners with Hughes Network Systems to elevate satellite broadband services in Egypt, leveraging the advanced technology of the Hughes Jupiter System.

Highlights

  • Nilesat invests in Hughes Jupiter System Gateway and terminals for satellite broadband connectivity.
  • Hughes Jupiter System recognized for efficiency, reliability, flexibility, and high performance.
  • Implementation expected to complete by Q3 2024, powering broadband connectivity across Egypt.

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, has announced that Nilesat, a satellite operator in the MENA region, has purchased a Hughes Jupiter System Gateway and will use Hughes Jupiter terminals for its Nilesat 301 satellite. The implementation will begin in Q2 and is expected to be complete by the end of Q3 2024, Hughes said in an official release, noting that the satellite ground platform of Hughes will power broadband connectivity across the region.

Also Read: E& UAE and Yahsat Partner to Bring Satellite Connectivity to Standard Smartphones




Enhanced Satellite Connectivity

Nilesat said, "After careful technical and commercial evaluation, we verified that the Hughes JUPITER System provided the efficiency, reliability, flexibility, and high performance needed to help us offer the best service delivery to Nilesat subscribers."

"The need for internet access is growing in the MENA region, and Hughes is pleased to be working with Nilesat to deliver access to rural areas," said Hughes. "Our JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite connectivity, and it will serve Nilesat very well."

Hughes Jupiter System

Hughes' Jupiter System meets operator requirements with bandwidth and cost efficiencies when compared with other satellite ground systems, the official release said. The Jupiter technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking and dynamic in-route reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency.

Also Read: Telecom Egypt: 50G PON, 5G Trials and Deployment, and More

Additionally, Hughes mentioned that a new "system on a chip" in every user terminal supports increasingly high speeds and a variety of services. These services will bring satellite broadband connectivity to Egypt.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

