Nilesat Selects Hughes Jupiter System for Satellite Broadband Connectivity in Egypt



Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, has announced that Nilesat, a satellite operator in the MENA region, has purchased a Hughes Jupiter System Gateway and will use Hughes Jupiter terminals for its Nilesat 301 satellite. The implementation will begin in Q2 and is expected to be complete by the end of Q3 2024, Hughes said in an official release, noting that the satellite ground platform of Hughes will power broadband connectivity across the region.

Enhanced Satellite Connectivity

Nilesat said, "After careful technical and commercial evaluation, we verified that the Hughes JUPITER System provided the efficiency, reliability, flexibility, and high performance needed to help us offer the best service delivery to Nilesat subscribers."

"The need for internet access is growing in the MENA region, and Hughes is pleased to be working with Nilesat to deliver access to rural areas," said Hughes. "Our JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite connectivity, and it will serve Nilesat very well."

Hughes Jupiter System

Hughes' Jupiter System meets operator requirements with bandwidth and cost efficiencies when compared with other satellite ground systems, the official release said. The Jupiter technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking and dynamic in-route reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency.

Additionally, Hughes mentioned that a new "system on a chip" in every user terminal supports increasingly high speeds and a variety of services. These services will bring satellite broadband connectivity to Egypt.