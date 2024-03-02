Telecom Egypt: 50G PON, 5G Trials and Deployment, and More



Egypt's Telecom Egypt has announced significant developments including a 50G PON Trial, a DWDM 1.2 Tbps single-channel lab test, a Successful 5G Test in Egypt's new Administrative capital, and preparation for 5G deployment in Egypt during the recently concluded Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. Below are the announcements discussed above, made by Telecom Egypt in collaboration with technology partners Huawei and Ericsson.

Telecom Egypt 50G PON trial with Huawei

Telecom Egypt and Huawei have announced the completion of the 50G PON trial in Africa, claimed to be the first in Africa. The test showcases that the upload and download rates of the 50G PON prototype meet the standard requirements. It also verifies the capability of managing 50G PON ONTs and the capability of supporting the G/10G PON50 Combo function while being compatible with the existing fiber optic network.

"This compatibility eliminates the need for creating a new network. Furthermore, the 50G PON is designed to work seamlessly with the Optical Distribution Network (ODN) on optical devices, paving the way for future development," Telecom Egypt said in a joint statement.

50G PON is the latest fiber technology that offers up to 50 Gbps with upgraded and secure broadband usage for both consumers and businesses.

Telecom Egypt DWDM 1.2 Tbps Trial

In another development, Telecom Egypt and Huawei have together announced the completion of the Lab test of DWDM 1.2Tbps single channel, which they claim as Africa's first. Reportedly, concentrated wavelength division optical fiber technology was used to increase the bandwidth of existing fiber networks.

Telecom Egypt said this technology will be soon utilized in its live network to accelerate its digital transformation.

Telecom Egypt has reportedly built optical networks in Egypt, equipped with 400G/800G, Super C band, and Automatically Switched Optical Network (ASON) solutions.

"The 1.2 Tbps coherent solution achieved in this Lab Test meets commercial deployment requirements for transmission reach, spectral efficiency, latency, and system energy consumption to provide multiple applications such as Metro, short-haul, and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) all over a single wavelength," Telecom Egypt said.

The optical layer employs Super C technology, with 120 channels in one fiber pair, and the maximum single-fiber capacity can reach 48T, providing enough bandwidth for Telecom Egypt's network readiness for 5G.

Telecom Egypt partners with Huawei for 5G

During the MWC 2024, Telecom Egypt and Huawei announced a partnership to deploy a 5G Network, under which Huawei will offer its latest solutions, including 5G wireless, 5G service-oriented core, and 5G ready transport network to facilitate smooth 5G technology adoption.

Under this collaboration, Huawei has established 5G sites in hotspot areas across Egypt to achieve the maximum data transfer rate (throughput), aligning with the theoretical throughput given the spectrum available.

5G Test in Egypt's New Administrative Capital

Telecom Egypt and Ericsson have announced successfully trialling 5G across several key locations in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, achieving the maximum theoretical downlink throughput on the used spectrum.

The trial was reportedly conducted on the currently licensed 2.6 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum by deploying a 5G non-standalone (NSA) solution using 4G/5G radios from the Ericsson Radio System and connected to Ericsson's Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Unified Data Management (UDM).

According to the official release, This trial is an extension of Ericsson's ongoing collaboration with Telecom Egypt.