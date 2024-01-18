Telecom Egypt Secures First 5G License in Egypt for USD 150 Million



Egypt's National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has awarded Telecom Egypt the country's first license to install and operate 5G networks for mobile phones. The license, valued at USD 150 million, will be valid for 15 years. In an official release, Telecom Egypt said it took this step to align with the imperative of staying abreast of global technology trends, thereby accelerating Egypt's digitalisation efforts.

This move is expected to drive advancements across various industries, contributing to economic growth and bolstering Egypt's international ranking in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

Telecom Egypt 5G

Telecom Egypt noted that 5G technology will provide lower latency, increased capacity, and higher bandwidth. It promises to improve the customer experience marked by seamless connectivity, especially during peak usage periods. Businesses are anticipated to benefit from enhanced data analysis capabilities, optimising efficiency, and scalability.

First 5G License

Telecom Egypt commented: "We are delighted that Telecom Egypt's has been awarded the first 5G license in Egypt. 5G is the backbone of future technology development, and when combined with other technologies, e.g. fiber optic technologies, will revolutionise our everyday life and transform the way businesses perform."

"Being the first company to receive this license also reinforces the strength of our infrastructure and our ability to provide the best service in the market. Our capital expenditure over the past few years is bearing fruit. We plan to leverage our licenses to our advantage to enhance the customer experience, fulfill the expectations of both consumers and businesses, while maximising shareholder value,” the telco concluded.

With this development, Telecom Egypt's "WE" brand is set to become the first 5G service provider in Egypt.