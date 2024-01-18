TCS Not Yet Completed Field Level Trials of 4G Equipment: BSNL EU

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The employee union feels that the state-run telecom operator is losing customers because of not being able to compete with the private telcos in the absence of 4G. The deployment of the technology by TCS has already been delayed and because of that, as per TRAI data, BSNL has been losing tens of lakhs of customers every month.

Highlights

  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working as BSNL's (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) partner to launch 4G in India.
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT and Telecom minister of India, said in 2023 that BSNL has started rolling out the 4G network with 200 sites.
  • In a letter to Vaishnaw, BSNL EU wrote that TCS has not even completed the 4G field trials yet.

Follow Us

tcs not yet completed field level trials

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working as BSNL's (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) partner to launch 4G in India. Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT and Telecom minister of India, said in 2023 that BSNL has started rolling out the 4G network with 200 sites, and after a three-month trial period, the state-run telecom operator would start deploying 4G at a large scale. However, that is not the truth, said BSNL's Employee Union (EU). In a letter to Vaishnaw, BSNL EU wrote that TCS has not even completed the 4G field trials yet.




The letter said, "the commissioning of BSNL’s 4G equipments by the TCS is getting unbearably delayed. So far, the TCS has not even completed the field level trials of it’s 4G equipments. No one knows when the field trials would get completed and TCS would start the commissioning of BSNL’s 4G equipments."

Read More - BSNL Rs 288 STV is Offering 120GB of Data to Customers

In fact, TCS is expected to only complete the field trials by October 2024. The EU wrote that the CMD PK Purwar said, "the commissioning of BSNL’s 4G equipments by the TCS would be completed by October, 2024. This target date of October, 2024 itself is too long, considering the dire situation in which BSNL has been placed. However, it seems that meeting this target date itself has now become impossible."

The employee union feels that the state-run telecom operator is losing customers because of not being able to compete with the private telcos in the absence of 4G. The deployment of the technology by TCS has already been delayed and because of that, as per TRAI data, BSNL has been losing tens of lakhs of customers every month.

Read More - BSNL 4G Will Reach Ernakulam in Last Quarter of 2024

"It is needless for us to state that BSNL is facing such a dire situation only because of its inabilty to provide high speed data service to its customers. While Reliance Jio and Airtel have already rolled out their 5G service throughout the country, BSNL is struggling to complete with them with 2G & 3G technologies. The launching of BSNL's 4G service is getting terribly delayed and the same is nowhere in sight," said the EU.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

PARAG SHAH :

Your response shows your education, knowledge, mathematics and perception of great stature... Keep it up.

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

rahul_yadav :

Air Fiber is ideal where traditional wired fiber is unavailable or ISP service is poor. Though wired fiber is generally…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

rahul_yadav :

Jio is already implement this they are Not giving Jio Air Fiber convection where is Jio Fiber (Wired) is available.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

in India

Jio Interested to Acquire Govt Stake in Sri Lanka Telecom…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments