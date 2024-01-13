BSNL 4G Will Reach Ernakulam in Last Quarter of 2024

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is in the process of deploying 4G throughout India and the process will take some time. In Ernkulam, a major city in Kerala, BSNL will roll out 4G in the last quarter of 2024. According to a report by TheHindu, Surendran V, Principal General Manager, Ernakulam Business Area, said that network issues are currently being sorted out. He also said that to upgrade to 5G, BSNL can use the same equipment it is using for 4G.









BSNL aims to deploy 1 lakh 4G sites throughout the country, which should be completed in 2025.

BSNL Asking Customers to Migrate to FTTH from Copper

At the same time, BSNL is asking customers for their permission to upgrade them from a copper cable broadband connection to an optical fiber connection. With FTTH, customers get more reliable speeds and a higher amount of data to consume. The report said that customers in rural areas will have the Rs 249 plan as the most affordable option while in the urban cities, the cheapest option will be the Rs 299 plan.

Surendran said that customers are currently being called by the company and informed about the offer. Over 60% of the customers have given their consent for the migration to FTTH services. This will help BSNL Bharat Fiber in aggressively adding new customers and improving revenues. As per the official, BSNL is confident that it will cross the 1 lakh FTTH customer base in Ernakulam by the end of March 2024.

Kerala is an important market for BSNL as the state-run telco has a large customer base there. Upgrading the copper cable customers to FTTH at no additional cost is a good move by the company to ensure that it can offer better quality services and also improve its current situation or image in the market.