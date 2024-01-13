BSNL 4G Will Reach Ernakulam in Last Quarter of 2024

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL is asking customers for their permission to upgrade them from a copper cable broadband connection to an optical fiber connection. With FTTH, customers get more reliable speeds and a higher amount of data to consume.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is in the process of deploying 4G throughout India and the process will take some time.
  • In Ernkulam, a major city in Kerala, BSNL will roll out 4G in the last quarter of 2024.
  • Ernakulam Business Area, said that network issues are currently being sorted out. He also said that to upgrade to 5G, BSNL can use the same equipment it is using for 4G. 

Follow Us

BSNL 4G in Ernakulam

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is in the process of deploying 4G throughout India and the process will take some time. In Ernkulam, a major city in Kerala, BSNL will roll out 4G in the last quarter of 2024. According to a report by TheHindu, Surendran V, Principal General Manager, Ernakulam Business Area, said that network issues are currently being sorted out. He also said that to upgrade to 5G, BSNL can use the same equipment it is using for 4G.




BSNL aims to deploy 1 lakh 4G sites throughout the country, which should be completed in 2025.

Read More - BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

BSNL Asking Customers to Migrate to FTTH from Copper

At the same time, BSNL is asking customers for their permission to upgrade them from a copper cable broadband connection to an optical fiber connection. With FTTH, customers get more reliable speeds and a higher amount of data to consume. The report said that customers in rural areas will have the Rs 249 plan as the most affordable option while in the urban cities, the cheapest option will be the Rs 299 plan.

Surendran said that customers are currently being called by the company and informed about the offer. Over 60% of the customers have given their consent for the migration to FTTH services. This will help BSNL Bharat Fiber in aggressively adding new customers and improving revenues. As per the official, BSNL is confident that it will cross the 1 lakh FTTH customer base in Ernakulam by the end of March 2024.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Data Packs in January 2024 Analysed

Kerala is an important market for BSNL as the state-run telco has a large customer base there. Upgrading the copper cable customers to FTTH at no additional cost is a good move by the company to ensure that it can offer better quality services and also improve its current situation or image in the market.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Who design these tarrifs 288 is good enough plan if network is okay. But 91 plan don't make sense at…

BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

rahul_yadav :

Thanks for the credit ? ? ?

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, The reporting standards in a company is not like what you think. If we are doing yearly recharge for…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

Faraz :

I am expecting Jio ARPU more in last quarter of 2023 as many people did annual recharge to extend unlimited…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

rahul_yadav :

Excitel has a problem with the people in charge of each area. Some areas in the same city get really…

Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments