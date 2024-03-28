BSNL Brings Two New Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new broadband plans for customers. One of these plans come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits and is also pretty reasonably priced. BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber-broadband services of BSNL, offers services to people living in every part of India. Today, we will be looking at the two new broadband plans that the company has brought for its customers. Both of these plans are priced under Rs 1000 and offer high-speed internet connection with OTT benefits. The exact cost of these plans are Rs 599 and Rs 999.









The Rs 599 plan is called Fiber Basic OTT and the Rs 699 plan is called the Fiber Basic Super, said an OnlyTech report.

Read More - BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best OTT Bundled Plans Available

BSNL Fiber Basic OTT Plan of Rs 599

The BSNL Fiber Basic OTT plan of Rs 599 offers a 75 Mbps connection to the customers. It will come with up to 4TB or 4000GB of monthly data. The speed reduces to 4 Mbps after the consumption of the fair usage policy (FUP) data. There's a free fixed-line connection included with the plan and the plan also comes with a free OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super.

Read More - BSNL’s Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

BSNL Fiber Basic Super Plan of Rs 699

The BSNL Fiber Basic Super plan of Rs 699 will come with up to 125 Mbps speed. It offers up to 4TB of monthly data to the customers and a free fixed-line connection with unlimited voice calling. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 4TB, the speed drops to 8 Mbps. This plan is available across the country, except for the Punjab telecom circle.

These plans are available for both new and existing customers. People going for these plans can also get a static IP address that will cost Rs 3,000 per annum for one static IPv4/6.