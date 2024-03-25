BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best OTT Bundled Plans Available

BSNL's 60 Mbps plan comes in two prices. One comes for Rs 599 per month and the other one comes for Rs 666 per month. You don't get any OTT subscription with the Rs 599 plan while with the Rs 666 plan, you get Disney+ Hotstar. 

Highlights

  • BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber broadband service arm of BSNL, is likely offering one of the best OTT (over-the-top) bundled broadband plans.
  • We are talking about the 60 Mbps plan that comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
  • This is because with a 60 Mbps plan, you would ideally not imagine getting OTT benefits, and such is the case with other operators such as Airtel and Jio.

BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber broadband service arm of BSNL, is likely offering one of the best OTT (over-the-top) bundled broadband plans. We are talking about the 60 Mbps plan that comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This is because with a 60 Mbps plan, you would ideally not imagine getting OTT benefits, and such is the case with other operators such as Airtel and Jio. Not only that, but you also get plenty of data to consume with this 60 Mbps plan. So let's take a look at the details of this plan.




BSNL 60 Mbps Plan Bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Details

BSNL's 60 Mbps plan comes in two prices. One comes for Rs 599 per month and the other one comes for Rs 666 per month. You don't get any OTT subscription with the Rs 599 plan while with the Rs 666 plan, you get Disney+ Hotstar.

The Rs 666 plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre comes with 60 Mbps of speed (download and upload), along with 3.3TB of monthly data. After consuming 3.3TB of monthly data, the speed drops to 4 Mbps. The Rs 599 and Rs 666 plans are the same, the only difference is the bundling of Disney+ Hotstar.

Based on your budget and your needs, you can choose the more appropriate 60 Mbps plan for yourself. BSNL Bharat Fibre offers services throughout the country and this plan is available in every circle (but BSNL has the right to withdraw the offer at any time as per wish from any circle or PAN India).

You can also check out other plans offered by BSNL as there are more options with which you can get OTT benefits from the company. To book a connection, you can go to the nearest BSNL office or book it through the official website of the company.

