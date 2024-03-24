Tata Play Fiber is Offering Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar and More to Users

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Tata Play Fiber offers its OTT bundled plans with Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MXPlayer, LionsgatePlay, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Docubay, Reeldrama, Nammaflix, Fancode, Klikk, Stage, Playflix, Fuse, Travelxp, aha, VrOTT, ShortsTV, Hallmark Movies Now, istream and two more unnamed platforms. 

Highlights

  • Tata Play Fiber, a fiber broadband service provider in India, is offering customers OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.
  • You can get it with plans offering even 50 Mbps speed. Tata Play Fiber offers its OTT bundled plans for at least 3 months.
  • The website doesn't show monthly plans, meaning you will have to take these plans for at least 3 months by making lumpsum payments.

Tata Play Fiber, a fiber broadband service provider in India, is offering customers OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. You can get it with plans offering even 50 Mbps speed. Tata Play Fiber offers its OTT bundled plans for at least 3 months. The website doesn't show monthly plans, meaning you will have to take these plans for at least 3 months by making lumpsum payments.




Watch - Tata Play Fiber OTT Broadband Plans Explained

While Tata Play Fiber has been offering OTT bundled plans for a long time, they are still worth talking about because of the OTT benefits that users get. Mentioned below are all the OTT benefits that Tata Play offers to its fiber broadband consumers.

Tata Play Fiber OTT Benefits Listed

Tata Play Fiber offers its OTT bundled plans with Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MXPlayer, LionsgatePlay, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Docubay, Reeldrama, Nammaflix, Fancode, Klikk, Stage, Playflix, Fuse, Travelxp, aha, VrOTT, ShortsTV, Hallmark Movies Now, istream and two more unnamed platforms.

Whether you are purchasing the 50 Mbps plan or the 1 Gbps plan, if you are opting for the OTT benefits, then you will get all of the ones mentioned above. The above-mentioned OTT platforms are more than enough to keep users entertained and coupled with high-speed broadband access, customers can not only entertain themselves but do a lot more sitting at their homes (work/learn and more).

Every broadband plan from Tata Play Fiber comes with 3.3TB of monthly data and customers won't have to pay any installation fee as they are going for a 3 months plan when OTT is bundled. The company promises free dual-band ONT + wi-fi router to customers. You can also choose non-OTT or no-landline connection plans from the company at a lower rate.

