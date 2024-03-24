Telefonica Germany Reports 80 Percent of Calls Routed via VoLTE

Reported by Srikapardhi

O2 Telefonica's VoLTE and VoNR technologies are reshaping voice communication trends, driving increased call volumes and enhancing user experiences.

Highlights

  • VoLTE facilitates faster call connections and superior voice quality.
  • VoNR enables phone calls over 5G networks, enhancing reliability and clarity.
  • O2 Telefonica's network reaches nearly 100 percent with 4G and 95 percent with 5G.

Telefonica Germany Reports 80 Percent of Calls Routed via VoLTE
Telefonica Germany says voice calls over the mobile network are more popular than ever, despite the growth of messaging services. In its report, O2 Telefonica highlighted that its customers make a total of ten billion minutes of calls per month, and in 2023, its network witnessed over 124 million minutes of calls, which is 25 percent more than five years ago.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica to Launch 5G Plus Standalone Network in Germany Next Week




Telefonica Germany VoLTE Network

Telefonica Germany said that 80 percent of all telephone calls on its network are made via Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and the number is rising. With VoLTE, calls connect at a much faster rate and with better voice quality. Additionally, customers can use the internet in parallel while on the call with VoLTE technology.

Development of Technical Capabilities

"We are witnessing a resurgence of voice telephony. During the corona period, the volume of voice calls has increased significantly—and since then, it has not returned to the level before. We are pleased about the continued high demand of our customers for mobile voice services and are continuously developing the technical possibilities," Telefonica Germany said.

Seamless Integration of VoNR in 5G Networks

The telco noted that customers mostly make phone calls on the latest networks, i.e., 4G/LTE or 5G Network, stating O2 Telefonica's network reaches almost 100 percent of the population with 4G/LTE Network and 95 percent with 5G Network.

Also Read: Telefonica 5G Coverage Reaches 95 Percent of German Population

Customers can now make phone calls over the 5G network too with Voice over New Radio, or VoNR. O2 customers have had access to VoNR in the nationwide 5G Plus network since October 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk. The 5G Plus from O2 refers to its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

