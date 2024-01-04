Telefonica 5G Coverage Reaches 95 Percent of German Population



Telefonica Deutschland, which provides fixed and mobile services under the brand name O2 in Germany, has announced extensive expansion of its mobile network in 2023 to enhance the customer experience. The telco stated that it has invested massively in the development and expansion of digital infrastructure in Germany during the same year. Coincidentally, O2 Telefonica celebrated its 25th anniversary in October 2023.

O2 Telefonica 5G Network

O2 has announced that its 5G network, launched in October 2020, now covers almost 95 percent of the population. Additionally, the 5G Standalone Network (5S SA), branded as 5G Plus and launched in October 2023, reaches over 90 percent of the German population, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Telefonica has implemented approximately 7,000 expansion measures in 2023, including 3,000 locations with the 5G network. Simultaneously, the telco has experienced a steady increase in data usage over its network. Since the beginning of 2023, over 750 additional mobile site locations have been deployed, bringing the total to around 28,000 locations across Germany.

O2 Telefonica explains, "We aim to provide our 43 million customers with a first-class network throughout Germany. For this purpose, we have implemented a comprehensive network expansion program this year. We have closed supply gaps, brought 5G to other regions and activated the latest network technology for the digitisation of Germany with 5G Plus."

"We are expanding 5G at record speed and already reach almost 95 percent of the German population with the super-fast new mobile communications standard in the third year after the launch. This is an outstanding level for private and business customers. Our mission is clear: We will continue to invest in the best network experience for our customers," Telefonica added.

Network Expansion in 2023

O2 Telefonica highlights that one of its newest locations is situated on the edge of the Alps near Immenstadt, over 1000 meters above sea level. Customers can use both 4G and 5G networks at this newly launched cell site.

Telefonica aims to cover the entire population with its 5G network by 2025. In this context, O2 Telefonica notes that its coverage already reaches almost 100 percent of the population with 2G/GSM and 4G/LTE.

Mobile Data Usage

According to the official statement, the O2 Network transported 4.3 billion gigabytes from January to November 2023 alone. On New Year's Eve, in the first hour of the new year, the O2 Mobile network recorded around 700,000 gigabytes (GB) nationwide, and customers made 13.1 million phone calls via the O2 network.

On average, a conversation only took a little more than a minute (69 seconds) to wish family and friends all the best for 2024, according to the telco's New Year Data Usage report.