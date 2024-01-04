Zain Kuwait Records 10 Gbps Speeds in 5.5G Trial



Zain Kuwait has announced speeds of 10 Gbps in a successful 5.5G technology trial on its network. The telco claimed to be the first operator in Kuwait to reach these speeds in partnership with Huawei and under the supervision and collaboration of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) in an official release on Wednesday.

Infrastructure Readiness

Additionally, the company succeeded in testing Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), a key 5.5G feature. Zain stated that it had invested early in upgrading and enhancing its network infrastructure to prepare for the shift towards 5.5G technology.

Furthermore, the company mentioned that this achievement serves as a testament to its leadership position and aligns with its digitisation efforts for the 'New Kuwait' vision.

5.5G Technology

Zain Kuwait noted that 5.5G, featuring blazing-fast speeds and higher efficiency levels, combined with Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), brings reduced latency and ultra-reliable connections to meet the ever-growing demand for cloud computing, AI, big data, immersive AR/VR experiences, autonomous vehicles, and more.

5GNC Readiness

As reported by TelecomTalk, Zain has recently showcased its readiness for the rollout of 5G New Calling (5GNC), an emerging 5G Network capability paving the way for the new era of voice and video calling, relying on the capabilities of 5.5G.

Zain was the first operator to commercially launch 5G services in Kuwait in 2019. Looking ahead, Zain Kuwait says it continues to invest in its 5G infrastructure, achieving the highest speeds and best operational efficiency levels over its networks, meeting the increasing demand for data while exploring new ecosystems and revenue streams.