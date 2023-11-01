Stc Kuwait Announces Successful Pilot of 5G New Calling Technology



STC Kuwait announced the successful completion of a pilot test for launching a new technology called '5G New Calling,' making it the first telecom operator in Kuwait and the entire region to achieve this milestone. According to STC Kuwait, the soon-to-be-introduced 5G New Calling technology is expected to provide users with a new and enhanced experience.

5G New Calling Features

STC stated that users will be able to experience interactive HD video communication, which paves the way for enhanced collaboration and engagement. The '5G New Calling' technology will introduce features such as video calls with real-time translations, speech-to-text capabilities, screen sharing, an interactive visual menu, and Enterprise ID cards.

Stc Kuwait stated, "The potential of 5G goes beyond just speed, it is about creating an interconnected world where information flows seamlessly, with reduced latency and enhanced reliability. Following the success of the 5G new calling pilot test, STC is primed to transform the telecom industry, providing superior user experiences, enhanced security, and cost-effective solutions for enterprises across various verticals. Having said that, we are deeply committed to staying ahead of the curve, investing in research and development, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the telecom sector."

Benefits of the New Technology

STC Kuwait further stated that the new technology is expected to bring about a significant change in the calling experience in Kuwait. It will offer a range of benefits, including improved connectivity, as well as a more efficient and diversified calling experience. This new technology will transform the way our customers interact, communicate, and conduct their daily activities.