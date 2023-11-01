Telefonica to Test vRAN and Open RAN in Germany With Samsung



Telefonica Germany has announced that it is collaborating with Samsung Electronics to test modern antenna network technologies, such as vRAN (virtualized Radio Access Network) and Open RAN, in Germany. These advanced technologies allow network operators to create highly flexible network architectures, separating hardware from software and virtualising individual components in the cloud.

Testing for Operational Readiness

According to a joint statement, the two companies intend to conduct several tests, both in the laboratory and on the public network. The first tests will take place in a Munich laboratory, followed by field tests in the 5G network in Landsberg am Lech, with the aim of achieving operational readiness for the technology.

Cloud-Based Network Functions

O2 Telefonica says for an even more efficient and future-proof network, the company is relying on modern RAN technologies, open interfaces, and automation.

vRAN Technology

With vRAN technology, parts of the network functions are shifted to the cloud. This move provides O2 Telefonica with increased automation, availability, and network deployment speed, as well as more flexible capacity control. This flexibility supports a wide range of use cases, said the statement.

Open RAN Technology

Open RAN technology, on the other hand, offers greater flexibility in the antenna network. This technology allows open interfaces, allowing for the integration of components from various providers into the network.

Product Portfolio

In this collaboration, Samsung will supply its 4G and 5G vRAN software, along with Open RAN-compliant technology that supports both low and medium frequency ranges, including 3.5 GHz and Massive MIMO. O2 Telefonica also stated that it is one of the first telecommunications providers in the European Union to partner with Samsung for testing new network solutions.