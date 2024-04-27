A1 Belarus Nearly Doubles 4G Network Capacity in Gomel

The company announced this week that it has deployed additional capacities in the 2600 MHz band, significantly increasing bandwidth and data transfer speeds for users in the region.

Highlights

  • Increased bandwidth and data transfer speeds.
  • Expansion of sites and capacities in the 2600 MHz band.
  • Seamless connectivity for users in high-density areas.

A1 Belarus has completed the implementation of a project to upgrade its 4G LTE Network in Gomel, increasing the number of sites and capacity deployed. The company announced this week that it has deployed additional capacities in the 2600 MHz band, significantly increasing bandwidth and data transfer speeds for users in the region.

Network Upgrade in Gomel

A1 Belarus stated that users were able to notice changes in mobile internet on the 4G LTE Network, as the number of sites operating on the 2,600 MHz band increased from 112 to 201, almost doubling. As a result, more stable access to high-speed internet via LTE is available for more customers simultaneously.

The company noted that this network upgrade is especially important in large cities with large or high population density, as customers will be able to experience seamless connectivity.

Partnership with beCloud

The project has been carried out in partnership with the state-owned infrastructure operator beCloud, which is engaged in the construction, operation, and development of an LTE network in Belarus.

Under this partnership, A1 provides beCloud with its technical infrastructure, as well as a transport network based on hybrid, radio, and fiber optic communication lines for the installation of equipment for the deployment of 4G LTE networks.

Improved Connectivity

A1 Belarus urged users to upgrade to 4G SIM cards and have a 4G-compatible device to experience the 4G Network. Just recently, on April 16, A1 celebrated its 25th Anniversary.

TelecomTalk also recently reported the milestone of reaching 400,000 fixed internet users by A1 Belarus as part of its fiber expansion activity.

