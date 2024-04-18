A1 Belarus Hits 400,000 Fixed Internet Subscribers, Launches 4G in Minsk Subway

Reported by Srikapardhi

Pinsk Resident Marks Landmark as 400,000th A1 Fixed Internet User.

Highlights

  • Integrated service offerings like MEGA tariff plans gain popularity.
  • Expansion efforts reach Pinsk and various regional centers.
  • Launch of 4G communication in Minsk subway enhances commuter connectivity.

A1 Belarus Surpasses 400,000 Fixed Internet Subscribers
A1 Belarus announced that its fixed internet subscriber base has surpassed the 400,000 mark. The 400,000th subscriber was a resident of the city of Pinsk, who signed up for A1's services as soon as they became available in the city, A1 Belarus said in an announcement this week.

Fixed Network Expansion

A1 Belarus said the active development of fixed communication began several years ago, most recently adding services in the city of Pinsk. During this time, residents of the regional centers of Belarus, as well as various regional cities - Bobruisk, Dobrush, Zhlobin, Novopolotsk, Rechitsa, Svetlogorsk, Soligorsk, Baranovichi, Pinsk, Rogachev, and others - were able to use the services of A1.




A1 Belarus said it is actively working to expand the fixed Internet network and create equally accessible and comfortable conditions for access to it wherever it is technically possible. The telco noted that it continues to expand its fixed communication services across Belarus.

Also Read: A1 Belarus Enhances 3G Network Capacity With a 900 MHz Second Carrier

"In addition, we place great emphasis on the development of the service portfolio, particularly on the development of integrated offers. For example, the lines of MEGA tariff plans make it possible to use the Internet, TV, and mobile communications at the price of a standard fixed-line tariff in the Belarusian market," A1 added.

The 400,000th subscriber opted for A1's "MEGA Max 2.0" tariff plan, which offers a comprehensive package including high-speed fixed internet, unlimited mobile internet, cross-network calls, and access to entertainment content through the VOKA video service.

A1 claims to be the largest private operator of fixed Internet access in Belarus, delivering subscribers high-speed Internet access with speeds of up to 500 Mbps using GPON and Ethernet standards.

A1 Launches 4G Communication in Minsk Subway

In another development, A1 Belarus said it has rolled out 4G communication in the Minsk subway, enabling VoLTE and high-speed mobile Internet at all existing stations and in all stages between them. The project was implemented in partnership with the infrastructure operator beCloud, which is building a single LTE network in Belarus.

A1 said the launch of the 4G network follows the testing that was carried out in February 2024 at the Oktyabrskaya and Kupalovskaya stations. Likewise, necessary infrastructure has also been created at the stations of the Zelenoluzhskaya line, which are planned to be opened.

