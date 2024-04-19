Proximus Inks Deal with NRB to Acquire Additional 5G Spectrum

Reported by Srikapardhi

Both companies are currently discussing a possible wholesale agreement.

Highlights

  • Proximus partners with NRB to acquire 20 MHz of 5G spectrum.
  • NRB sells its spectrum to focus on core business, maintaining commitment to 5G services.
  • Proximus gains regulatory approval for spectrum acquisition, poised for network enhancement.

Proximus Inks Deal with NRB to Acquire Additional 5G Spectrum
Belgian operator Proximus announced that it has signed an agreement with Belgian IT services company NRB to acquire an additional 20 MHz of 5G spectrum in the 3600 MHz band. NRB is selling its 5G license to refocus on its core business while maintaining its commitment to offer 5G services, Proximus said on Thursday. Both companies are currently discussing a possible wholesale agreement.

Also Read: Proximus NXT and RTBF Pilot Live Broadcast With Private 5G Network




Spectrum Acquisition and Expansion

Proximus said when the spectrum was auctioned in the summer of 2022, it planned to invest EUR 600 million over a period of 20 years. At the same auction, NRB obtained a portion of the 5G spectrum with plans to serve various sectors.

Now, two years later, NRB has decided to sell its spectrum and 5G license. The Belgian company no longer wishes to roll out its own mobile network but aims to continue offering 5G services to its customers as a mobile virtual network operator through a possible partnership with Proximus. Negotiations for a partnership with Proximus are ongoing, the official release said.

For Proximus, the acquisition of additional 5G spectrum will further enhance the mobile experience it offers its customers. Acquiring an additional 20 MHz in the 3600 MHz band, giving Proximus a total of 120 MHz, will enable Proximus to add more capacity when needed.

Regulatory Approval and Future Plans

Reportedly, the federal telecommunications regulator BIPT has approved the agreement between Proximus and NRB, subject to the effective transfer of rights taking place after the publication of a new call for applications for the 3410-3430 MHz band in the Belgian Official Journal.

The call for applications will be accompanied by an increase in the spectrum cap from 100 MHz to 120 MHz, a necessary condition for Proximus to acquire NRB's 20 MHz, given that Proximus already has 100 MHz in this band.

Also Read: Proximus NXT Starts Private 5G Hospital Application Pilot in Kortrijk

NRB's Decision

Commenting on the deal, NRB said, "The agreement with Proximus is in line with NRB's strategy of agile development to contend with a constantly changing market. For us, this decision opens up new prospects for sustainable growth as it allows us to free ourselves from the constraints imposed on 5G operators, enabling us to refocus on our core business as a value-added service integrator."

"As part of the redefinition of our positioning on the 5G market in Belgium, we have decided to sell our license to Proximus. We will continue offering mobile 5G services to our customers and are on track to reach an agreement with Proximus," NRB added.

Proximus says this spectrum will enable it to roll out the best 5G network in Belgium.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

