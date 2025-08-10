vodafone idea 5g reaches kolkata

Vodafone Idea's (Vodafone Idea) 5G has reached Kolkata. This would make it the first city in West Bengal where Vi's 5G is now present. In West Bengal, Vi's website says that Siliguri will soon get its 5G networks. This is interesting as there's no mention of Kolkata in the list yet. However, one of the regular TelecomTalk readers and community members - Faraz, has experienced Vi's 5G in the New Town area of Kolkata. This would mark yet another city for Vi for expanding its 5G.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Offers Limitless Data Plans

Vodafone Idea's 5G Network

Kolkata is a major market for all the telcos. Vi's official announcement of the 5G launch is yet to come for Kolkata. At present, the telco is likely testing the 5G networks and optimising it so once it is announced, customers can have a decent experience. With Vi, customers who are recharging with plans that cost Rs 299 or above are eligible to get access to 5G networks.

Read More - Vi’s Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

One thing worth noting here is that Vi is also launching 5G NSA (non-standalone) network just like Bharti Airtel. Airtel's 5G networks are now present throughout India and the telco is planning to shift to 5G SA (standalone) soon. For Vi, the launch of 5G NSA would also be good as it would offload capacity from 4G networks and enhance experience for both 5G and 4G users.

Vodafone Idea is looking to raise more funds via debt from banks and financial insitutions so that it can continue with elevated capex (capital expenditure) levels. Without additional funds, it would need to stop network expansion and focus on paying off liabilities. Currently, the telco is using the revenues it is generating to pay off liabilities. The company has been able to reduce bank debt significantly in the last two years. However, it still hasn't managed to raise the additional funds from banks.