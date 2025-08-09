vodafone idea offers limitless data plans

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is apparently offering limitless data plans. The company is offering limitless data with the postpaid plans, and not the prepaid ones. The prepaid plans, while come with unlimited data, have a cap of 300GB for consumption. However, the limitless postpaid plans come without any sort of data caps. On its FAQ (frequently asked questions) section, Vi has mentioned, "The postpaid unlimited plans offer truly unlimited data without any capping."









Read More - Vi’s Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

This is an interesting offer, but it is only applicable for select circles. Note that you can reach out to Vi customer care to understand if there are any caps on the data usage if you have an unlimited data plan in your circle. Again, this is for postpaid users. Much recently, Vi announced the new REDX Rs 1601 plan with which it is offering unlimited 4G and unlimited 5G data.

This plan is great for both the 4G and 5G users. You get plenty of benefits, check here. The telco's REDX plans offer international travel benefits too. This makes it one of the most unique offers available in the country. Note that the limitless data benefit isn't just for the REDX plans. It is also there for the plans that cost Rs 451, Rs 551, and Rs 751. Earlier, Vi used to offer postpaid plans with truly unlimited data without any data caps. This is that sort of benefit which is now back for the users. However, the only thing that's different is that it is also coming with cheaper postpaid plans that cost Rs 451 per month (excluding taxes).

Read More - What Will the Next Tariff Hike in India Look Like

Vi's website doesn't explicitly mention this benefit. Thus, choose these plans after carefully talking about the benefits for your respective telecom circle with the Vi store near your house.