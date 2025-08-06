Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 1,601 REDX Family Plan with Unlimited 4G, 5G Data and Premium Benefits



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of the Rs 1,601 REDX Family Plan, which the telco claims is India's only family postpaid plan offering unlimited 4G and 5G data, international roaming, and a host of entertainment, travel, and lifestyle benefits for all family members. "As an industry leader in the postpaid segment, Vi has consistently offered the best value for its customers. With the launch of REDX Family, Vi is redefining the postpaid experience by breaking away from the industry norm of offering limited data quotas or restricted benefits to secondary members in a family plan," Vodafone Idea said on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Equal Benefits for Every Family Member

Building on the success of its flagship REDX postpaid plan, Vi stated that its new family plan is the first in the industry to extend identical benefits to both primary and secondary users, moving away from the traditional model of offering limited features to additional members.

"Vi REDX Family Plan becomes the first in the industry where secondary customers will be offered the same Data benefits as the primary customer. This means that the primary and secondary members of Vi REDX Family Plan - will enjoy unlimited data and have access to a suite of premium benefits," Vi added.

Plan Benefits

Priced at Rs 1,601 per month for two members, the plan offers unlimited data (4G/5G), voice calls, and 3,000 SMS per member monthly. Additional members can be added at Rs 299 each, with every user receiving the same core benefits.

"With the introduction of REDX Family Plan, Vi is setting a new benchmark for Postpaid in India. As a brand with one of the largest postpaid customer base in the country, Vi brings a deep understanding of the needs of postpaid customers," the telco said.

Entertainment and Travel Benefits

The REDX Family Plan includes access to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience. On the travel front, users receive four complimentary airport lounge visits per year, a 7-day international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 annually, and a 25 percent discount (up to Rs 750) on a second roaming pack, which can be used by either member.

LifeStyle and Device Security Benefits

Additional lifestyle perks include a 6-month Swiggy One subscription and one-year Norton device security. With Vi Priority service, REDX customers can enjoy exclusive benefits including 24/7 dedicated customer care, priority handling at stores, and doorstep SIM delivery for senior citizens.

"The plan provides all family members with equal access to unlimited data, International Roaming benefits and a range of highly sought-after premium services, delivering a truly elevated postpaid experience. Designed for today's connected families, this differentiated plan aims to redefine the postpaid category," Vi said.

With the introduction of REDX Family plan, Vi said it continues its commitment to offer premium, high-value propositions that offer the maximum benefits to customers.