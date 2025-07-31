70 Percent of Eligible Vodafone Idea Users Experience Vi 5G in Live Cities



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported strong early traction for its 5G services, with over 70 percent of eligible users in cities where the network is live already experiencing the next-generation technology. "Vi's 5G launch has shown strong momentum. In areas where Vi 5G is live, over 70 percent of eligible users have already experienced the benefits of Vi's next-gen network; a clear indicator of positive reception and growing demand," the company said in a statement on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Vi 5G Live in 17 Cities, More Coming Soon

Vi's 5G services are currently available in 17 cities—9 previously launched and 8 recently added—including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Mysuru, Nagpur, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. The 5G network will soon expand to Meerut, Visakhapatnam, Madurai, and Agra as part of its phased rollout across 17 priority circles.

"With the latest additions, Vi 5G now spans 17 cities across key circles including Mumbai, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Kerala," Vi said.

Plans with Unlimited 5G Data

Eligible users in these cities can access Vi 5G on compatible devices, with unlimited data offered on recharge plans starting from Rs 299. The service delivers high-definition video streaming, low-latency gaming, smooth video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Enhanced Performance with AI

To ensure optimal performance and energy efficiency, Vi said it is deploying AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) and collaborating with global technology partners Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. "This collaboration ensures smooth integration of Vi's 4G and 5G infrastructure while supporting its sustainability goals," the telco added, noting that it "remains committed to building a future?ready, robust digital network that meets the evolving needs of consumers and enterprises."