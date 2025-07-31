70 Percent of Eligible Vodafone Idea Users Experience Vi 5G in Live Cities

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi Reports Strong Early Adoption of 5G Services Across Cities. "In areas where Vi 5G is live, over 70 percent of eligible users have already experienced the benefits of Vi's next-gen network," the telco said.

Highlights

  • Currently available in 17 cities with expansion underway.
  • Plans start at Rs 299 with unlimited 5G data.
  • AI-powered networks and global tech partnerships drive performance and efficiency.

Follow Us

70 Percent of Eligible Vodafone Idea Users Experience Vi 5G in Live Cities
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported strong early traction for its 5G services, with over 70 percent of eligible users in cities where the network is live already experiencing the next-generation technology. "Vi's 5G launch has shown strong momentum. In areas where Vi 5G is live, over 70 percent of eligible users have already experienced the benefits of Vi's next-gen network; a clear indicator of positive reception and growing demand," the company said in a statement on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to 8 More Cities Across Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat




Vi 5G Live in 17 Cities, More Coming Soon

Vi's 5G services are currently available in 17 cities—9 previously launched and 8 recently added—including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Mysuru, Nagpur, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. The 5G network will soon expand to Meerut, Visakhapatnam, Madurai, and Agra as part of its phased rollout across 17 priority circles.

"With the latest additions, Vi 5G now spans 17 cities across key circles including Mumbai, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Kerala," Vi said.

Plans with Unlimited 5G Data

Eligible users in these cities can access Vi 5G on compatible devices, with unlimited data offered on recharge plans starting from Rs 299. The service delivers high-definition video streaming, low-latency gaming, smooth video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G in 23 More Cities, Enhances 4G Network Coverage

Enhanced Performance with AI

To ensure optimal performance and energy efficiency, Vi said it is deploying AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) and collaborating with global technology partners Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. "This collaboration ensures smooth integration of Vi's 4G and 5G infrastructure while supporting its sustainability goals," the telco added, noting that it "remains committed to building a future?ready, robust digital network that meets the evolving needs of consumers and enterprises."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

Airtel annual plan is far better for calling with strong 4g network and voice clarity compared to useless.2g and 4g…

Explained: Why Not Everyone Needs Data – and How Vodafone…

Grs :

Airtel fiber and Tata Play are super in fiber broadband....Airtel black plan is great value for money with compare to…

Jio, Airtel Combined Own 80% Share of Broadband Market in…

Grs :

Don't know where they update the 900mhz sites I dont see any indoor network improvement in Pune....any one from Nashik…

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to 8 More Cities Across…

Sujata :

2035: BSNL yet to complete 3 lakh sites.

BSNL Reduces Validity of 99 Plan

Sujata :

Yeah, Seems govt is repaying the loss to, pvt operators which was made in July-December 2024 after price hike. Everything…

BSNL Reduces Validity of 99 Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments