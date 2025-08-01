BSNL Launches Azadi Ka Plan at Rs 1 to Get True Digital Freedom



State-run telecommunications company BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) on Thursday announced the launch of what it calls the 'Azadi Ka Plan' at just Rs 1 for new users who want to try and experience its mobile services. BSNL announced the plan in a post on platform X on July 31, 2025, stating, "Azadi ka plan at just Rs 1 — get true digital freedom with BSNL."

BSNL Azadi Ka Plan

The plan, priced at Rs 1, offers users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day — all with a validity of 30 days — along with a free SIM. The offer is valid from August 1 to August 31, 2025.

Interested users can visit their nearest BSNL Customer Service Center (CSC) or retailer to avail the offer, which has been launched ahead of Independence Day and will run throughout the month of August.

In the post shared on the social platform, BSNL said, "Try and test our 4G today." This suggests that BSNL is aiming to attract new users and expand its subscriber base by encouraging them to try its 4G services.

BSNL Wireless Subscribers

Meanwhile, according to TRAI's Telecom Subscription Data as of June 30, 2025, BSNL lost 305,766 wireless subscribers in the month, bringing its total subscriber base to 90,464,244, including 29,822,407 rural subscribers.